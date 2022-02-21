Courteney Cox says she looked ‘really weird’ after the plastic procedures

Courteney Cox She has opened up about aging and job insecurity and has changed her attitude towards cosmetic procedures.

57 years old friends The star was talking to the UK Sunday Times Style The magazine, ahead of the launch of its new TV horror comedy show, “Shining Fall,” in which she plays a depressed thriller novelist who moves with her family from New York City to rural Connecticut.

“It was exciting to play a flawed and very real character,” Cox said. “The fact that she’s going through this midlife crisis is reducing menopause.”

And it’s not just her character who struggles with the aging process – Cox herself is faced with the fact that she’s not far from sixty.

Cox stars in the new horror comedy series Shining Vale. credit: JMEinternational/Getty Images

She said, “Oh my God, it’s so hard to hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I can’t believe it. Time goes by so fast.” “There is no doubt that I am more solid, I have learned a lot in my life – what to enjoy, what to do more and what to let go.”

Cox said she gave up on trying to look the way she did before.

“There was a time where you’d go, ‘Oh, I’m changing.'” I am older. ‘I tried to chase it down [youthfulness] For years she said, “And I didn’t realize that, oh, I actually look really weird with injecting and doing things to my face I would never have done now.”

Turning to media coverage of actors as they age, she said, “The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more severe than what I put myself through.”

When it comes to her career, Cox reveals some insecurities.

Despite being an international star, Cox said her confidence waned a few years ago after filming a pilot for a series that failed to make it into production.

She said, “It just shocked me for a little while. I mean for years in a weird way, like, I was afraid to go back outside.”

Cox also shared how she handles the reviews.

“It’s better not to read it at all,” she said, “but I do read it and sometimes I go straight to my name’s place.” “Let me skip all” What do you think of the movie? “Just, what did you say about me?”

“Shining Vale” premieres on Starz on March 6.