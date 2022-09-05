Country singer Maren Morris uses the insult of Tucker Carlson to raise $100,000 for transgender youth

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a few days of humiliation on TV by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, country music star Maren Morris was able to turn the insult into some big bucks for transgender organizations.

The clash began after Morris criticized comments made by country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, regarding gender assertion care for transgender children.

Days after his wife’s comments, The country singer was dropped by his PR firm long agoalthough the company refused to specify the reason for dropping Al-Dian.

While discussing the exchange on his TV show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News host Morris described him as a “crazy country music person.”

Morris highlighted the situation On her social mediaand, shortly after, announced that it would be selling T-shirts with Carlson’s quote on the front, along with the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for Transgender Youth, to give back to the transgender community.

“All proceeds will be split between TransLifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program,” Morris said in a tweet.

Just 24 hours after announcing the sale of the T-shirts, Morris posted that over $100,000 worth of T-shirts had been purchased.

More than $100,000 has been raised. Morris said in a tweetHave a wonderful Labor Day weekend, you lunatics.