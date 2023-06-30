Country singer Kelsey Ballerini hit him in the face with a bracelet during his performance

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini briefly halted a concert after a bracelet hit her in the face while she was on stage. This was the latest in a series of accidents involving female singers Attacking them or throwing things at them during performances.

Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet thrown from the audience while performing in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday, in video of the incident posted to social media.

The video shows Ballerini visibly reacting to the beating and pausing her performance before exiting the stage.

The country star addressed the incident on Instagram, saying she was more afraid of harm and ran off stage to “calm down.”

“Hi. I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it scared me more than it hurt,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We all have triggers and layers of fears that are much deeper than explained, which is why I came offstage to calm down and make sure myself, the band, the crew and the crowd all felt safe to go on. That’s all I ever wanted, is for the shows to feel like a safe place for all of us.”

She also addressed the incident on Instagram mail With photos from the show, writing, “PS – I’m fine, let’s do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows. ily.”

Last week, pop star Ava Max was slapped by an attendee who ran onto the stage during her performance.

The singer said on social media that she had an eye injury and was banned from hitting her from future performances.

A few days ago, it was the singer Bebe Rexha Hit in the face with the phone Thrown by an audience member during a concert in New York City.

Nicholas Malvegna, 27, was arrested and later charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone.