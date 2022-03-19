Country Night with Issa Lopez and Barry Jenkins – Deadline

HBO is working on the fourth iteration of real detective.

Deadline understands that WarnerMedia-owned cable network is developing a new take on crime drama – with a tentative title Real Detective: Night Country – From Issa Lopez and Barry Jenkins.

we I showed In February 2021, HBO was in talks with new writers to bring back the dark drama series with chief content officer Casey Bloys telling Deadline that he was hoping to find a new way to the story. Last month, he Deadline said that there is something inreal detective The area he was “feel good about”.

The show, created and written by Nick Pizzolato, ran for three seasons between 2014 and 2019.

López will write, produce and direct the pilot with Jenkins exec who produces through his group Pastel alongside Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Anonymous Content, which spawned the first three installments, will also be produced with True Detective EPs, so Pizzolatto is supposed to be among those listed.

Lopez is a Mexican film writer and director Tigers are not afraid (Vuellevin)which has won a slew of awards over the past few years and has won acclaim from the likes of Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro.

The latter also works with Lopez in a haunted western film about werewolf legends. She also works with Noah Hawley on Searchlight’s book of souls And with Blumhouse running Lady tears.

Jenkins won an Oscar for Best Picture for moon lightFrom the ten-part Amazon series Underground railway. Last April, Pastel, the filmmaking group he co-founded with Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, struck a first-sight TV deal with HBO, HBO Max and A24.

Deadline realizes that others have also tried to break the story. Lucia Buenzo, who co-produced the Argentine drama chromoAnd the trance Creator Sam Levinson was among those who developed a new take on the series.

The third season of real detective It aired on HBO in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, in the Ozarks. It was a follow-up to the series Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn faced off in the 2015 and first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Pizzolato previously said he had an idea for a fourth season, but that didn’t move forward and continued to team up with McConaughey at Savior, an FX venture with a blanket deal with FX Productions and 20th Television. This series is not captured.

HBO declined to comment.