Corvette fans camp in freezing temperatures for a chance at booking an E-ray

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is a first-rate example of the beloved sports car nameplate. It’s the first Corvette to feature any type of electric power, as well as the first car to use all-wheel drive. Based on the situation unfolding outside MacMulkin Chevrolet in Nashua, New Hampshire, it may also be the first Corvette to have customers camp out in front of local dealerships.

to me WMURProspective Corvette E-Ray customers have been camping outside MacMulkin Chevrolet since Monday night trying to secure a reservation for the electric sports car. The crowd of Corvette fans consists of people from all over the country, including Tom Biondo of Staten Island, New York. Biondo is currently the owner of the C8 Stingray, but he’s so interested in the E-Ray that he brought the tents and air mattresses to the dealership in preparation for orders to start on February 1. .

Lucas Bell

“I’ve been in the auto retail business for 20 years,” Tony Delberg, MacMulkin’s director of Chevrolet sales, told WMUR. “I’ve never seen customers waiting outside all night from any vehicle.”

the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray It combines the Stingray’s 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 engine with a single electric motor mounted above the front axle. The powertrain totals 655 horsepower, allowing the E-Ray to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. This is the Z06’s best performance with a base price of just under $104,295, including destination.

If any Chevy dealer was going to have radical fans camping outside his door for several winter nights, MacMulkin would rank at the top of that list. MacMulkin Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest Corvette dealers on a regular basis when measured by sales volume, and as such, will be among the first dealerships to earn E-Ray customization. Whether or not these antics helped anyone secure a car for themselves, GM must be excited to see them. E-Ray customers Very excited. Perhaps the future of the electrified Corvette is brighter than expected.

Lucas Bell See also A former employee says Facebook is intentionally draining users' cellphone batteries