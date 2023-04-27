Corruption is on the rise and the statue of Golsi, inaugurated by Katalin Novak, will be demolished

Nagikaroli mayor goes to trial.

Szatmár County Cultural Directorate now exists Ferenc Kölcsey Demands that his statue of Charles II be torn down because of its irregular plinth. On April 10, Maszol.ro writes that the plinth was registered as not complying with the permit, so the municipality of Nagykaroli was fined 10,000 lei on April 11, and on April 12 the statue of Ferenc Kolci was unveiled. Katalin Novak President (pictured).

Lucian Romescanu Culture Minister Libertad said the sentence was legal, but Laurent CurtosA senator from RMDSZ believed the case had political overtones, while the mayor of Nagykaroli, Geno Kovacs When asked Mazzol, he said:

There is a statue.

As he said, he received the fine a few days after the statue was unveiled. The poet’s name is on the statue of Ferenc Kolci in Nagy Karol, and next to it, on a stone pillar, is the line “Stretch out your protective hand” in Hungarian with music by Ferenc Erkal. According to Jenő Kovács, a Romanian translation is not required in the case of a quotation taken from the original manuscript, and Ferenc Kölcsey’s name is “impossible to translate into Romanian”, and the decision will be challenged in court.

Geno Kovacs said that the Minister of Culture also requested the demolition of the statue, the permission of the mayor’s office cannot be revoked only by a court decision, he wants to resolve the permission through litigation, and the fine will not be paid. sabha boat, The head of the RMDSZ of Szatmar County said he was shocked by the culture minister’s statement.

Many nationalities have lived together in the Szatmár countryside for centuries, and statements or cases like this do not advance the cause of the communities.

By the way, Romanian terrorists tried to disrupt the coronation ceremony at Nagykaroli.