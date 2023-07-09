July 9, 2023

Corruption in popular festival, many injured

A series of scandals took place over the weekend in Munich “Rolling Loud” Hip-Hop Festival. 60,000 fans came to the popular event, but by Saturday evening they wanted to ban the entire party, he writes. Build.

The scandal started on Friday when many people from the audience wanted to get on stage, but security guards prevented them from doing so. The enraged mob started pelting the staff with stones and bottles. After the security chief indicated that they will not continue the work like this, they later made peace and brought the police to the field.

On Saturday, another crowd of several hundred rioted and clashed with the police who had just been dispatched. Stones were pelted in the clash and eight policemen were injured. At the time, they wanted to cancel the entire festival, but fearing that this would further enrage the crowd, they finally let the party go. There were several reports of minor incidents and injuries during the evening.

