Corporate giants are buying Rapid Pace’s primary care practices

Not surprisingly, the shortage of primary care doctors — so crucial to Americans’ health — is getting worse.

They practice in one of the least lucrative and least glamorous areas of medicine. Most of them are exhausted, seeing as many as 30 people a day; Find out if the sore throat is a bacterial infection, or manage the patient’s chronic diabetes.

So why are multi-billion dollar corporations, especially giant health insurance companies gobbling up primary care practices? CVS Health, with its sprawling pharmaceutical business and ownership of major insurer Aetna, has paid nearly $11 billion for He buys Oak Street Health, a rapidly growing chain of primary care centers that employs physicians in 21 states. and Amazon’s bold purchase of One Medical, another large physician group, for Almost 4 billion dollarsis another such step.

The appeal is simple: Despite their inferior status, primary care physicians oversee large numbers of patients, who bring business and profits to a hospital system, health insurance company, or pharmacy looking to expand.