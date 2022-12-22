Corona virus: WHO is concerned about the epidemic spreading in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned about reports from China that indicate a serious coronavirus outbreak since Beijing eased its so-called “zero-Covid” regulations, he announced. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, according to MTI. However, he stressed that WHO needs more data, primarily on people treated in hospitals and intensive care units, to develop a more comprehensive picture of the epidemic situation.

He added that although the number of deaths has dropped by 90 percent compared to the global peak of the epidemic, there is still too much uncertainty about the virus to conclude that the epidemic is over.

Michael Ryan, emergency director of the UN’s Special Health Organization, said the rapid increase in the number of cases in China can be blamed not only on the lifting of restrictions, but also that compared to other countries, the vaccination rate in China is low for the population over 60 years old, and the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine is about 50 percent. . “It’s not enough protection in a country as populous as China, where so many people are at risk,” Ryan said. He said Beijing’s leadership had dramatically stepped up its vaccination campaign in recent weeks.

So far, China has not allowed Western vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that transmits genetic information to the body.