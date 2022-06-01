Corona virus infection re-emerges in European country due to a new subtype

The number of new infections per 100,000 people quadrupled from 1,800 in mid-April. However, despite 87% of the Portuguese population having vaccine coverage, the most worrying is,

The number of patients requiring treatment in the hospital and the number of deaths have also increased.

In the Iberian country of ten million people, almost all epidemiological activities have been eliminated, and the duty to wear a mask is maintained only on public transport and in hospitals and nursing homes. However, authorities recommend that the public wear a voluntary mask in situations where there is an increased risk of infection.

In the past four weeks, the number of newly infected people has exceeded 628,000, of whom 778 have died from complications caused by the virus.. Since the eruption, a total of more than 4.6 million infections and 23,115 deaths have been recorded on Portuguese soil.

In the UK, the British Bureau of Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday that about two million people are suffering from chronic complications of the corona virus, which can last up to four weeks.

According to an ONS study, 376,000 people have had some symptoms for more than two years.

According to the UK Census, 71% (1.4 million people) and 20% (398,000) of those affected by transient symptoms, especially fatigue, shortness of breath, cough and muscle aches, are “severely restricted”. In their daily lives. In the UK, about 22.5 million people have been affected and nearly 180,000 have died since the eruption.

Cover image: Getty Images