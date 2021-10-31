Corona virus: Infection data here

One day earlier, 246,004,319 people had been registered and 4,988,624 had died – Baltimore quotes Johns Hopkins University Data from Central European Time Sunday morning MTI.

The epidemic is present in 192 countries and regions. Experts say that the number of cases detected does not accurately reflect reality because the number of trials in each country is high or low, and the criteria for registration vary.

According to official data, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, called Govit-19, has the highest number of infections in the United States at 45,953,223 to date. The death toll was 745,670.

In Russia, the death toll was 8,338,053 and the death toll was 233,063.

In Turkey, 8,009,010 people have been registered so far, bringing the death toll to 70,410, according to official figures.

In India, 34,273,300 people have been affected and 458,186 have died.

In Brazil, 21,804,094 people were affected and 607,649 died.

In the UK, 9,062,710 people have been infected and 140,981 have died from the disease.

In France, 7,262,178 infections and 118,612 deaths were reported.

In Argentina 5,288,259 people were affected and 115,942 died.

In Spain, 5,011,148 people were affected and 87,368 were killed.

In Italy, 4,767,440 people were affected and 132,074 were killed.

In Germany, 4,608,512 people were affected and 95,734 died.

There are 3,018,100 infections and 76,990 deaths in Poland.

In Romania, the number of confirmed infections is 1,640,607 and the number of deaths is 47,324.

In Ukraine, 3,039,616 infections and 71,710 deaths were recorded.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the corona virus an epidemic from the Chinese city of Wuhan.