Corona virus: Croatians have released how many of the dead have not been vaccinated

Health Minister Willy Peros said:

Last week, 390 people died from complications of the Govt-19 disease caused by a new type of corona virus, 273 of whom were not vaccinated.

Ten were under the age of 50 and none of them had been vaccinated, the ministry chief insisted.

At the same time, he stressed that the number of people getting vaccinated in the country has also increased. In one week, 120,000 people took one dose of one of the vaccines.

The number of people diagnosed with the corona virus has exceeded half a million in a government report on Wednesday and the death toll has risen to 10,050 since the outbreak began.

Home Minister Tavar Posinovic, chairman of the Crisis Committee, said: The fact that the use of Govt IDs has been mandatory in the public sector since Tuesday has not made the vaccine mandatory. Those who have not been vaccinated and those who are not infected should be tested twice a week.

“Despite the examples of incidents and many protests against the regulation, most workers welcomed the new regulation,” he said.

Prime Minister Andrzej Blenkovich announced: Amendment to the law to allow or encourage those who do not comply with the rules of epidemiology.

“I do not know why taking a simple sample is a problem for anyone, because the protests are not against vaccines, but against a second trial,” the Prime Minister underlined. He also accused the opposition of calling for disorderly conduct.

“If they have other political aspirations, when the third vaccine is given, they will openly say that they should not play as human rights and freedom fighters,” he said.

In Croatia, with a population of over four million, 6,670 new corona virus infections have been identified in the past 24 hours, and 64 people have died from the virus-induced Govit-19 disease. The hospital maintains 2,433 patients, 323 of whom are on ventilators. To date, 2,076,934 people in the country have been vaccinated, of whom 1,873,073 have already received the second dose.

Next door In Slovenia As of Wednesday, 4,276 new corona virus infections had been reported, and 19 patients had died as a result of the infection. The hospital maintains 1,095 patients, 251 of whom are in the intensive care unit. In a country of more than two million people, 1,212,523 people have been vaccinated so far, of whom 1,133,262 have already received the second dose.

The Slovenian government is dealing with a corona virus infection Suggests that the number of patients receiving treatment in the hospital will continue to increase, so further restrictions are proposed. They call on service providers for stricter epidemiological regulations, recommending universities switch to online education and workers moving from home to work as much as possible.

