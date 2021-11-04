The portal on Thursday released county-wise mortality data provided by Strategic Communications Tribe (GCS). Two days ago, the paper also received vaccination data for 41 districts and capitals in the country from the National Commission for Coordinating the Vaccine Campaign (CNCAV).

Based on these, HotNews combines different mortality rates in each district with the vaccination rate, indicating that Suceava district, which has the lowest (26 percent) vaccination rate, is also the worst on the death list.

Nationwide, the number of cowpea deaths recorded since the onset of the epidemic is approaching fifty thousand, while the number of officially diagnosed infections exceeds 1,685,000. Accordingly, nearly three (2.93) percent of the registered victims in Romania have died.

However, there are significant differences between the regions: 5.66 percent in Carus-Severine County, 5.47 percent in Harkita County, 5.22 percent in Suzeva County, 1.05 percent in Ilfov County and 1.05 percent in Bucharest, Cluj County, 49 percent.

The death rate in Bucharest and the four districts is less than two percent, and the average vaccination rate is close to 49 percent. In six districts where more than five percent of patients diagnosed with the corona virus have died, the average vaccination rate is less than 34 percent.

In Romania, with a population of 19.3 million, so far 7 million 147 thousand people, 42 percent of those who can be vaccinated (over 12 years of age) have received at least one dose of the corona virus vaccine.

County data show that in seven districts (as of November 1), where vaccination rates exceeded 45 percent, 2.2 percent of victims died, while in more than six districts where vaccination rates did not reach 30 percent and more than half, the death rate was 3.9 percent.

In most Hungarian districts, the vaccination rate is significantly lower than the national average: the final vaccination rate is 26.6 percent in Kowasna County, while Harkita County ranks seventh with 32.3 percent (compared to the vaccinated population). .

News: MTI / AP / Andrea Alexandru