Cops have been called to Britney Spears’ home after she deleted her Instagram account

Britney SpearsFans thought something was seriously wrong with the singer after her Instagram account went missing…and she called the cops to her house to see if she was in danger.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Britney deleted her Instagram account — something she’d done several times — at some point in the past 12 hours. For whatever reason, fans got upset, thinking the deleted account meant Britney was in trouble… and called Ventura’s Sheriff’s Office.

Then deputies from the sheriff’s office went to Britney’s house and decided there was no reason to believe she was in any danger. It’s unclear if they spoke to Britney directly, or if someone else assured them she was fine.



Play video content



01/14/23 TMZ.com

The incident comes less than two weeks after the time Britney was seen at a local diner as witnesses tell us I became “obsessed” frustrates her husband, Sam AsghariTo the point of getting up and leaving. The video, obtained by TMZ, showed Spears spouting nonsense on a table.



Play video content





As we reported, Britney recently changed her name on her Instagram account to the Red RiverAnd he posted a video of himself dancing and declaring, “I’ve changed my name to River Red”… including, “Don’t underestimate the power of purity.”

TMZ broke the story Britney recently started Showing her home in Calabasas Off the market to potential buyers. She only bought the house last year – but we’re told she was never a fan of the place – she bought it for $11.8 million and is now selling it for $12 million. See also Casa Bonita sets date for reopening, now owned by 'South Park' creators