Controversy! Sean O’Malley upsets Peter Yan with split decision – UFC 280 نتائج results

The main UFC 280 PPV card plays at 2pm ET from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Main events and main partnership see UFC gold on the streak. The main event features Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title which he lost on the scales, and main partner sees Aljamin Sterling defending his UFC welterweight title against TJ Delachau. However, the fight in front of them has major implications for the title in the bantam weight division.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan is set to audition for Sean O’Malley for a chance to return directly to the UFC title fight. However, if O’Malley wins, we may see Suga fight a belt in the near future.

Sean O’Malley defeated. Peter Yan by split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29): Bantamweight

Yan pressed forward immediately, attacking the legs and supporting O’Malley. Yan was definitely the aggressor, but O’Malley was sneaking up on some tough straight counters. Next, Yan shot O’Malley and lifted him to take a knockout punch in order to reach the top, but the fight didn’t last there for long. O’Malley stood up again, but there was not much time left on the clock.

O’Malley opened the second round by shaking Yan twice in a row with his sore left hand. When O’Malley moved to kill, Peter responded with a nasty headshot that startled Sean. Yan spent some time at the top, but O’Malley was able to scramble back to his feet. Yan returned to his wrestling, and picked up a double leg to plant O’Malley on his back. O’Malley was not back on his feet.

Things heated up again on the third when O’Malley Yan shook again. He gave the former champion a bad knee from the inside. Peter responded with his own haymaker, followed by a head kick from O’Malley. The kick caused Yan to fire on the spot, but O’Malley did a great job coming back. The match ended with Yan being suspended again to end the round at the front.