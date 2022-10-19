Consumer giants keep raising prices as profits come under pressure

Nestlé and Procter & Gamble, two of the world’s largest consumer-facing companies, continued to raise prices in the last quarter, boosting sales even as shoppers declined, due to inflation, for the amounts of grain, milk, detergent and other goods they bought, the companies said on Wednesday. . Executives also said prices will remain high in the coming quarters.

NestleThe Swiss conglomerate, whose brands Kit Kat and San Pellegrino water, raised prices 9.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, an increase of 7.7 percent in the previous quarter. The effect of the price acceleration was reflected in a slight decrease in the volume of goods sold in the last quarter, the first decline in years.

“The challenging economic environment is a concern for many people and affects their purchasing power,” Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé, said in a statement. The company said it expects its profit margin for this year to be 17 percent, down from 17.4 percent a year earlier.

“Pricing should continue when it comes to the remainder of this year and next, as we remain in a catch-up position towards fixing and restoring our gross margin,” Mr. Schneider said on a call with analysts. As announced by Nestlé on Wednesday intend to get it The brand’s best coffee in Seattle from Starbucks at an undisclosed price.