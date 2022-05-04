May 4, 2022

Confirmed squads: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022

Emet 2 hours ago 1 min read
real madrid Publish the starting lineup for the next match against Manchester On the return trip from Champions League Semi-finals.

Real Madrid’s starting lineup: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City’s starting lineup (to be determined): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

Real Madrid only need one more win at the Santiago Bernabeu to qualify for the Champions League final. Having already won the 2021-2022 La Liga title, this could be the last meaningful game Los Blancos play this season, so Madrid must make sure to play hard and give everything they have so they can fight for the title against him. Liverpool.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 05/04/2022

time: 21:00 CET (local time), 3:00 PM EET.

placeSantiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA)Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available broadcast: Paramount +And TUDN.com (USA)And Fubo.TV (USA).

The Madrid administration has affiliated partnerships. These do not affect editorial content, although Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

