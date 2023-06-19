CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA vs Canada – Lineup, Schedule & TV Channels

Line notes
Canada vs. the USMNT
2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League Final
June 18, 2023
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Pregame coverage: 8:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+, Univision, and TUDN
Kickoff: 9:06 p.m. ET on Paramount+, Univision
Tonight’s USMNT Starting XI vs. Canada: 1-Matt Turner, 3-Walker Zimmermann, 4-Chris Richards, 5-Anthony Robinson, 6-Younes Moussa, 7-Gio Reina, 10-Christian Pulisic (Cap.), 11-Brenden Aaronson, 19-Joe Scally, 20 -Folarin Balogun, 21- Tim Weah
Substitutes: 13-Drake Callender, 18-Sean Johnson, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre 15- Johnny Cardoso, 16- Alan Sonora, 17- Alex Zendegas, 22- Taylor Booth, 23- Auston Trusty
Hanging: 2-Sergiño Dest, 8-Weston McKennie
Game notes | Five things to know about Canada
- USMNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (60), Walker Zimmerman (41), Antonee Robinson (35), Brenden Aaronson (32), Tim Weah (31), Matt Turner (28), Younis Moussa (27), Gio Rina (20), Chris Richards (10), Joe Scully (6), Foularin Balogun (2)
- USMNT Starting XI Concacaf Nations League Cap Numbers (including this match): Christian Pulisic (9), Brenden Aaronson (7), Gio Reyna (6), Antonee Robinson (6), Younis Musa (5), Matt Turner ( 5), Tim Weh (4), Folarin Balogun (2), Chris Richards (2), Joe Scully (2), Walker Zimmerman (2)
USMNT Starting XI With Knockout Limit Numbers (Including This Match): Christian Pulisic (9), Matt Turner (6), Gio Reina (5), Brendan Aronson (4), Anthony Robinson (4), Tim Weh (4) Younes Musa (3), Walker Zimmerman (3), Foularin Balogun (2), Chris Richards (2), Joe Scully (2)
- With an average age of 23 years, 314 days, tonight’s starting XI is the youngest player to be deployed by the USMNT in a tournament final, surpassing the previous record of 24 years, 207 days from their 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Final victory against Mexico. The starting line-up is also the second-youngest in a knockout match, behind the starting line-up that started the Gold Cup quarter-final against Jamaica on July 25, 2021 (23 years, 280 days).
- The squad also averages 26 caps and 17 competitive matches.
Nine USMNT starting XIs are 25 and younger: Anthony Robinson (25), Christian Pulisic (24), Chris Richards and Tim Weah (23), Brendan Aronson (22), Folarin Balogun (21), Younis Musa, Geo Rina and Joe Scully (20).
USMNT captain for 16y Time tonight, Christian Pulisic will make his third appearance in the final. Having appeared with Pulisic in the 2021 CNL Final, Gio Reina and Tim Weah make their second appearances of the night, as does Matt Turner who scored the goal in the 2021 Gold Cup Final.
-
Chris Richards and Walker Zimmermann paired up at centre-back for the third time tonight. They have previously participated in two World Cup Qualifiers – a 1-1 draw in Jamaica on November 16, 2021 in Kingston and a 1-0 win against El Salvador on January 27, 2022 in Columbus.
This is the USMNT’s fifth consecutive appearance in a Concacaf Final: the 2017, 2019, and 2021 Gold Cup Finals, and the 2021 and 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals.
Watch the Golden Box: With four goals each from substitute striker Ricardo Pepe, he tied with Canadian Jonathan David at the top of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League Golden Boot. David holds the tie-breaker on Pepe because he also collected assists. NAFC forward Christian Pulisic (3 goals, 2 assists), Canadian Kyle Larraine (3 goals, 1 assist) and Alphonso Davies (3 goals) sit behind David and Pepe on their way to tonight’s final.
-
If the match is tied at the end of normal time, two halves of 15 minutes of extra time will be played. If the match continues to be a draw, the match will be decided by penalty kicks.
- USA has an all-time advantage of 16-10-12 against Canada and is 9-8-5 against Canada. Why lipstick in competitive matches.
This is the first meeting between the United States and Canada in a tournament final and the third overall elimination match between the two countries. The previous two encounters came at the semi-final stage of the Gold Cup, where the USA defeated Canada on penalties in 2002, before winning 2-1 in 2007.
- Said Martinez from Honduras is the referee for tonight’s match. The USMNT is 5-0-2 in games managed by Martínez, which includes a 1-0 win in overtime against Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup Final played at Allegiant Stadium.
