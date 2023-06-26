Complete Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 specifications leak

Ahead of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, the full specs list of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 has leaked. Samsung is expected to hold its next launch event on July 27, 2023. Both upcoming foldable phones are expected to bring improved durability, performance, and battery life.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

Now, Tipster SnoopyTech revealed All specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch primary (foldable) screen with Full HD + resolution and a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. It also has a 3.4-inch cover screen with a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The larger screen will reportedly be used for the camera, music controls, and certain apps. The foldable phone will reportedly have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to have a 12MP (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) camera on the outside and a 10MP (F2.4) selfie camera on the inside. It will have a 3,700mAh battery, 25W fast charging, wireless charging, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. It will be available in four colors: cream, graphite, lavender, and mint. It is said to measure 7.19 x 8.51 x 1.51 inches when folded.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature a 7.6-inch main display with a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The cover screen has a size of 6.2 inches and a resolution of 2,316 x 904 pixels. Even the Cover Screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB storage. It has an IPX8 water resistance rating. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out of the box, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The leak claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 50MP (F1.8) primary camera, a 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP (F2.2) telephoto camera. On the inside, it has a 4MP (F1.0) selfie camera, while the external camera is 10MP (F2.2). Its connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. It will be launched in three colors – cream, ice blue, and phantom black – and weighs 253 grams. The phone is powered by a 4,400mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.