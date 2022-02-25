Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra: what’s the difference?

New from Samsung Galaxy S22And the S22 + And the S22 Ultra Give Android fans a healthy list of new options when it’s time to upgrade their phones. With three new devices in Samsung’s lineup, it can be overwhelming to try to decrypt which phone is the right choice for you.

All three of these phones use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, run Android 12 and have reliable camera settings. There are, of course, some key differences, such as the screen size and the number of cameras – and there’s even an S Pen that can help you make your purchase decision. Below we’ll break down which device you should buy if you’re shopping for a new one Galaxy S22.

You don’t want to spend a lot on a new phone

The Galaxy S22 It is the least expensive of the three new Samsung phones. Pricing starts at $799 for the S22 with 128GB of storage. The S22+ starts at $999, while the S22 Ultra starts at $1,199. If you have an old phone to trade in, you can finally get the S22 for just $299 when you buy from Samsung. To be clear, the S22 and S22+ are almost the same phone except for the overall size, which also allows the S22+ to have a slightly larger battery and 45W fast charging. The S22 has the same camera, processor and display technology. You don’t get a lousy phone just because you paid less.

Like small phones

Galaxy S22 is the smallest phone of the S22 family. It has a 6.1-inch screen, which reduces the size of the 6.6-inch S22+ and 6.8-inch S22 Ultra. While it’s the “smallest” phone of the bunch, it’s by no means a small phone, offering you plenty of screen real estate for watching videos, reading your next Kindle book, or scrolling through your TikTok feed endlessly. In fact, it is nearly identical in size to iPhone 13 from Apple And the iPhone 13 Prowhether in screen size or overall dimensions.

You want a big screen – but not too big –

The S22 + 6.6-inch screen, making it larger than the S22’s 6.1-inch screen, but smaller and more manageable than the S22 Ultra’s 6.8-inch screen. Like the standard Galaxy S22+, the S22+ has a fast 120Hz display that adjusts the screen’s refresh rate as you scroll through your Instagram feed or play a game, ensuring that whatever’s on your screen always looks smooth.

Don’t worry about Samsung’s S Pen

Beyond the obvious design differences between the S22+ and the S22 Ultra, the S22+ lacks Samsung’s S Pen support. If you don’t care about owning a small digital stylus for taking notes, do yourself a favor and save $200 by using the S22+.

You must have a big screen

The Galaxy S22 Ultra It’s Samsung’s most expensive phone, but that’s also because it’s also the best in Samsung’s early 2022 lineup. It has a massive 6.8-inch screen that features an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz. The speed of the refresh rate depends on what you do. If you are reading a long article with static text, the screen drops to 1 Hz to save battery life. But if you’re scrolling through a Reddit feed or playing games, it can go as high as 120Hz.

Need the best camera setup

There is an old saying that claims that the best camera is the one you have, and while there is truth in that, it is not that simple. If you’re someone who takes a lot of photos and videos and want the best camera experience Samsung has to offer, then that experience totally takes place on the S22 Ultra, which has a 40MP front camera and four rear front cameras with up to 100x zoom.

For those who want more detail, that turns out to be a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 108MP wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera, one with 3x optical zoom and one with 10x optical zoom.

A Galaxy Note fan (or want a phone with a stylus)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra It is a recent version of the Samsung Galaxy Note. It has all the same features you’d find in a Note smartphone, like the S Pen complete with a silo. You can take notes, sketch ideas on the screen with the S Pen, or take advantage of Air Commands to remote control your phone, using the stylus like a magic wand. It can even convert handwritten notes into typed text.

As you can see, though, all three Galaxy S22 phones Using the same basic technology, there are some key differences between them. The s 22 It is an entry level model that is priced and easy to understand but offers the same features as its big brother. The S22 + It’s the model to get if you want a relatively large screen but don’t mind the awesome S Pen and the additional camera features that the S22 Ultra offers.

If you want the best of what Samsung has to offer, there’s only one option: Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s basically a Galaxy Note, with full S Pen support, max photo and video settings with four different cameras and a large 6.8-inch screen.