July 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Common: Post-swap dev groups are being submitted

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

It’ll likely be a long time before we hear any definitive information about what the Switch’s successor will offer in any form. While we wait for those details to arrive, you can probably guess how things will turn out. Rumors will pop up here and there, leaving us to speculate as to what’s really going on. Looks like we started those rumors today.

Almost 3 years ago, a leaker named Nash Weedle took to Twitter to mention rumors of the Metroid series returning. They’ve heard that the project will be a new 2D Metroid, and they suspect it could be Metroid Dread. As we all know by now, Metroid Dread has already made its way to the Switch, so this leaker has at least some credibility.

Fast forward to 2023, and the same leaker has once again shared some interesting information. According to them, at least one dev kit for a Switch successor has made its way into the wild. Furthermore, the leaker claims that it was the Spanish studio that received the development kit.

You may remember that MercurySteam is the team that handled Metroid Dread, and they are based in Spain. There’s no doubt Nintendo wants to work with MercurySteam again, after the critical and sales success of Metroid Dread. It wouldn’t be at all hard to believe that Nintendo would send them an early development kit for the Switch’s successor, but if that’s true, Nintendo would be absolutely furious that word had been leaked.

Again, these are all rumors and speculations at this point, so take it with a grain of salt.

See also  Rumor: Switch Online Leak reveals unreleased NES titles, here's a look

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

2023 State of the Embedded Linux Ecosystem

9 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s the answer and hints for July 2nd

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Deal alert! AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro are on sale

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

Joe Biden is coming to Europe and he will visit these countries

28 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV subscribers lose Nexstar-owned ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC stations as the two companies fight over fees

30 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Taylor Swift’s 2011 “Speak Now” Marilyn Monroe moment from a new angle

32 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

NASA’s innovative Mars Helicopter finally calls home

39 mins ago Izer