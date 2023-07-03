Common: Post-swap dev groups are being submitted

It’ll likely be a long time before we hear any definitive information about what the Switch’s successor will offer in any form. While we wait for those details to arrive, you can probably guess how things will turn out. Rumors will pop up here and there, leaving us to speculate as to what’s really going on. Looks like we started those rumors today.

Almost 3 years ago, a leaker named Nash Weedle took to Twitter to mention rumors of the Metroid series returning. They’ve heard that the project will be a new 2D Metroid, and they suspect it could be Metroid Dread. As we all know by now, Metroid Dread has already made its way to the Switch, so this leaker has at least some credibility.

Fast forward to 2023, and the same leaker has once again shared some interesting information. According to them, at least one dev kit for a Switch successor has made its way into the wild. Furthermore, the leaker claims that it was the Spanish studio that received the development kit.

You may remember that MercurySteam is the team that handled Metroid Dread, and they are based in Spain. There’s no doubt Nintendo wants to work with MercurySteam again, after the critical and sales success of Metroid Dread. It wouldn’t be at all hard to believe that Nintendo would send them an early development kit for the Switch’s successor, but if that’s true, Nintendo would be absolutely furious that word had been leaked.

Again, these are all rumors and speculations at this point, so take it with a grain of salt.