September 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

“Come and die with us in the trenches” – Russian conscripts fought with the police

Arzu 26 mins ago 1 min read

In photos shared by a Reuters reporter, Ukrainian war veterans are said to be fighting with local police in Omsk, Siberia, Sky News reported.

There is significant opposition to Vladimir Putin’s decision on partial demobilization – which would see an additional 300,000 soldiers go to Ukraine.

People in Omsk reportedly called on the police to “come and die with them in the ditch.”

Meanwhile, scores of people are still fleeing the regional mobilization ordered by Vladimir Putin on Wednesday: there are long lines at Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian border crossings, and it’s difficult to get a plane ticket. In Russia, protesters and university students were forced to counter-mobilize, and large numbers of people from ethnic minorities could be sent to the front.

A cover image is an example. A protester against regional mobilization ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin is arrested by police in Moscow on September 24, 2022. As per the decree which came into effect three days ago, the citizens in reserve will be forced to do so. Photo: MTI/EPA/Maksim Sipenkov

See also  Technology: So much for the pay of Russians who have made a living by showing off their bodies online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

9 min read

Car: Scary crash: Suspect left in police car parked on tracks, train arrives – video

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Volkswagen may face a serious decision in Eastern Europe – relocating production is also being considered

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

“Come and die with us in the trenches” – Russian conscripts fought with the police

26 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Investors fleeing the company planning to merge with Truth Social, take it public

28 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The royal family shares a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place at Windsor Abbey

35 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches Spy Satellite on Final West Coast Flight

40 mins ago Izer