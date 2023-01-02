Colts’ Ryan Kelly on Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeau celebrates after Nick Foles’ injury: ‘That’s just a horse—t’

the giants rolled all over colts In the first half of the Week 17 matchup between the two sides, they won 38-10 to clinch a playoff spot. Nevertheless, it was one of New York’s first feature plays, with some controversy. After sacking quarterback Nick Foles to end Indianapolis’ drive in the last minute of the second quarter, Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeau celebrated as he lay on the floor next to Foles, pretending to make snow angels as Foles writhed in pain with a rib injury. Moments later, after Foles’ carriage has been taken away, Thibodeaux is seen celebrating again, this time imitating Foles’ “going to sleep”.

Here’s a look at Thibodeaux’s second celebration:

Initially ruled out due to a questionable comeback, Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s competition during halftime. The veteran QB (8-13, 81 yards, 1 INT before going out) was making his second start for the Colts after replacing Matt Ryan a week earlier. Sophomore backup Sam Ellinger, who started two games in place of Ryan earlier in the season, took over for Indy under center.

Thibodeaux played down the ordeal after the match, denied to reporters He celebrated while knowing Foles was injured: “When I realized he was injured, we started getting up,” he said. “When you’re doing a party, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets better, I hope he’s okay.”

Colts players weren’t quick to write them off. Center Ryan Kelly, for one, didn’t mince his words when Incident handling After the match: “I hope [Thibodeaux’s] Teammates – maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, [and] You don’t want that to happen to the guy you’re going up against. It’s just a horse.”

Thibodeaux, ranked No. 5 overall this year, has been a key member of the Giants’ defensive front, notching his third career haul in five games thanks to Foles’ removal. But his double-sack celebration on Sunday was an odd pick, especially given how much attention the NFL has paid to player safety — and especially the health of QBs as it relates to potential head injuries — lately.

Thibodeaux’s arm apparently made contact with Foles at least six different times as he lay on the ground pretending to form snow angels, indicating that the pass attacker was aware the QB was still down, and he could also be seen glancing at Foles in between celebrations. He was not punished for his actions during the game, which secured a playoff berth for New York.