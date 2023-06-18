Colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Tab S9 tipped off in a new leak

Earlier today, all of Samsung’s upcoming devices were leaked. A new report has revealed all the color variants of the five Galaxy devices: Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung is reportedly offering some exclusive colors online for some of its upcoming devices.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 color variants are tipped

according to Advice from Poliga David ChristianThe Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in three colors — cream, diamond, and phantom black — and three online exclusives: blue, coral, and platinum. The Diamond color variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to be visible in the previously leaked image.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be launched in more colors than Galaxy Z Fold 5 as the foldable phone is more fashion oriented. According to the top, the device will be available in eight colors: Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum, and Yellow. However, the Blue, Platinum, and Yellow versions could be exclusive to Samsung.com. Samsung is also likely to have a detailed release of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 colours

It is said that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in three colors: cream, diamond and graphite, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be launched in two colors: black and platinum (or silver). It is said that the Galaxy Tab S9 will only be available in two colours: cream and graphite.

A previous leak had claimed that the tablet will be launched in beige as well, and perhaps Samsung will call this color cream instead of beige. However, we will wait for something more concrete in this matter. Knowing Samsung’s track record, it is possible that these upcoming devices will be launched in more colors a few months after the launch event.