He was caught in Colombia Tyro Antonio sugátGlan del Golfo, also known as Otoniel, is the most wanted drug trafficker in Latin America. Evan Duke President of Colombia on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was caught on Saturday morning in the Uraba area in the northwestern part of the country, thanks to a report seen by MTI.

This is the worst blow to drug traffickers in our country in a century

Stress Duke, who Pablo Escobar He likened the killing of the drug baron in 1993 to Ottoniel’s custody.

Under the pseudonym Ottoniel, he was a notorious drug dealer who killed police officers, soldiers and local activists.

The Colombian president said, “This is the end of Clan del Colpo now.”

Duke also called for the remaining gang members to be dropped or “brought down with the full force of the law.”

He added that the United States had demanded the extradition of Colombian President Ottoman. The head of the U.S. Department of Justice, Glan del Golfo, has been charged with drug trafficking. The Bogota leadership had previously imposed a $ 3 billion (HUF 1.5 million) surveillance fee on the offender’s head.

The 50-year-old Ottoniel once started as a left-wing guerrilla, then joined extreme right-wing paramilitary fighters and later fought for him as head of the Glan del Colbo criminal organization. The criminal organization, which operates in ten of Colombia’s 32 provinces, currently holds about 1,200 people at gunpoint, most of them ex-servicemen. In addition to drug trafficking, the gang also monitors illegal mining activities and intimidates local communities across the country, according to officials.

In 2016, Colombian authorities launched the Opera alias Agamemnon to capture Ottonial. According to law enforcement, dozens of gang leader aides were killed or captured, cutting off the criminals’ financial resources and forcing Otoneel to continue fleeing. In 2017, the perpetrator released a video message claiming he was ready to surrender to authorities, although this did not eventually happen. He was arrested in March 2021 Nini Johanna sugátIn a joint operation between the Colombian police and the American Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Ottoniel’s sister was extradited to the United States, where she was charged with drug trafficking and money laundering.