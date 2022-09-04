College football standings: Top 25 B/R after week one | News, results, highlights, stats and rumours

0 out of 4

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud led the Buckeyes to victory over Notre Dame (AP Photo/David Dermer)

It’s only the first week of the 2022 college football season, but unfortunately the Pac-12 is already in mid-season shape, and is soon playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Well, not quite. AP 14 inflicted 66-14 damage on Rice with the help of not one, not two, but three six times. But No. 11 Oregon was decimated by No. 3 Georgia, and No. 7 Utah went to the Gainesville swamp and came out with an L against unranked Florida.

Temporarily unclassified, that is.

After ousting Utah State in Billy Napier’s first appearance as head coach, the Gators would move to the AP Poll, possibly reaching the top ten. , and they are at least one of the top 10 now as far as the Bleacher College football experts – David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Keri Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepherd – are concerned.

As that turmoil subsided on Saturday evening, AP #2 Ohio State gradually confirmed its desire for a 21-10 win over Notre Dame #5 in the opening main event of the weekend.

It’s been touch-and-go there for a while with Fighting Irish gaining 54 yards (69 if you count the 15-yard pass penalty) on the first shot of the game, followed by the Buckeyes losing Jackson Smith Ngigba to an injured leg (fingers crossed it’s nothing serious) In the middle of the first quarter. But Ohio State had too much talent, too much toughness and too much Meanne Williams and Trevon Henderson to deny a landmark victory.

We’ll update these rankings Monday night if Clemson struggles or even loses to Georgia Tech in a Chick-fil-A kickoff, but while we wait for that final game of Week 1, here’s what our consensus looks like that the top 25 games are headed into Week 2:

1. Alabama (previous rank: 1)

2- Georgia (3)

3. Ohio (2)

4. Clemson (4)[4)

5. Michigan (8)

6. Texas A&M (7)

7. Florida (NR)

8- Oklahoma (15)

9. USC (11)

10. Notre Dame (5)

11- Arkansas (16)

12- Michigan (12).

13. Miami (17)

14 (tie). Baylor (14)

14 (tie). BYU (23)

14 (tie). Wisconsin (18)

17- Oklahoma (9)

18. Utah (6)

19. Tennessee (NR)

20 – Pittsburgh (25)

21- Penn State (19 tons)

22- Kentucky (24).

23- Houston (19t)

24. Texas 22

25- North Carolina (10).

Votes also received: Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Mississippi State