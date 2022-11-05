College football results, schedule, top 25 NCAA rankings, today’s games: Penn State, Oklahoma State in action

November has arrived, so the stakes around college football mount as the struggle for conference titles, pot positioning, and College Football Playoff docks rages on. Week 10 offers a loaded roster of 19 matches featuring ranked teams, including four competitions that pit ranked teams against each other.

The event begins at noon ET with No. 2 Ohio travel to Northwestern and No. 7 TCU hosting Texas Tech. It only gets better from there as the afternoon roster was highlighted by Tennessee’s #1 trip to Georgia #3 in SEC on CBS Game of the Week. This viewing window includes six more games that include ranked teams.

Finally, the evening brings another top-ten showdown as LSU hosts #6 in Alabama and a clash of major national brands as #4 Clemson travels to take on Notre Dame. Even a late-night window features some big events as he plays #12 at UCLA in Arizona and as #9 host USC Cal.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest results, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times are oriental

College football scores, schedule: week 10

No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwest 7 – The Takeaway: The Buckeyes beat dirty play and the weather

No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24 – a summary

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24- Aggies lose five in a row for the first time since 1980

No. 17 North Carolina 31, Virginia 28- a summary

Baylor in Oklahoma – ESPN + – GameTracker

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia – CBS – Live updates

8 Oregon in Colorado – ESPN – GameTracker

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois – Big Ten Network – GameTracker

No. 15 Pennsylvania in Indiana – ABC – GameTracker

No. 18 Oklahoma State in Kansas – FS1 – GameTracker

#6 Alabama at #10 LSU – 7 p.m. on ESPN – Expert picks and preview

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State – 7 p.m. at FS1 – Expert picks and preview

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. on NBC – Expert picks and preview

#5 Michigan at Rutgers – 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network

Cal at #9 USC – 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 12 UCLA in Arizona – 10:30 p.m. at FS1

