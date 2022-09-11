College football results, rankings, highlights: BYU, Michigan, USC Among Week 3 Big Winners

No. 9 Baylor and No. 21 BYU capped the wild week 2 of college football events on Saturday night with their own thrilling game as the Cougars passed the Bears 26-20 in two additional periods. Katoa Lopini scored in the 3-yard dash to put BYU ahead in second overtime before the Cougars secured a match-setting stand from their defense to snatch the fourth-ever meeting between future Big 12 foes.

BYU had had two previous chances to snatch the game – one at the end of the slate and one in first overtime – but missed field goals increased the game on both occasions. It was ultimately fitting that the Cougars defense finally got it done as Baylor grabbed just 289 yards for the game.

BYU’s late-night win was the fitting result of a day of drama in sports. The most amazing surprises came from the Sun Belt Schools, with Appalachian State beating No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14, Marshall on No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21, and a stunning Georgia Southern Nebraska 45-42. Baylor became the third top 10 school to come down amid the chaos.

However, things weren’t all bad for the big-name schools. USC’s 10th-place finish appeared in an impressive win over Stanford, and No. 4 Michigan beat Hawaii 56-10 as quarterback JJ McCarthy made his career start, completing 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. (Then, coach Jim Harbaugh announced that McCarthy would start in Week 3 versus UConn.) Indeed, every top five team in the AP Poll survived Saturday unscathed, although Alabama No. 1 certainly had a close call Before winning 20-19 against Texas.

