College Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Schedule, Key Announcement Times, Predictions, Picks

Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, and with the majority of Top247 prospects already made up their minds, all eyes will be on the remaining recruits who have yet to announce their destinations. Nine players are set to announce during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday with three players doing so live on 247Sports.

There are four five-star prospects making their long-awaited picks on Wednesday, three from the South and one from the West Coast.

So when will these recruits go live? And what other key prospects will make their collegiate picks official on the first day of the early signing period? Here’s a look at the top commitments scheduled for Wednesday along with expected landing sites according to 247 – Mathematical crystal ball predictions.

All times are eastern and approximate; Specific times will be updated as they become available