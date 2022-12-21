College Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Schedule, Key Announcement Times, Predictions, Picks

Wednesday marks the opening of the early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, and with the majority of Top247 prospects already made up their minds, all eyes will be on the remaining recruits who have yet to announce their destinations. Nine players are set to announce during the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday with three players doing so live on 247Sports.
There are four five-star prospects making their long-awaited picks on Wednesday, three from the South and one from the West Coast.
So when will these recruits go live? And what other key prospects will make their collegiate picks official on the first day of the early signing period? Here’s a look at the top commitments scheduled for Wednesday along with expected landing sites according to 247 – Mathematical crystal ball predictions.
Join us on Wednesday, December 21st at 9 a.m. ET to sign up for Day Live on the 247Sports YouTube channel (starting at 11 a.m. on CBS Sports HQ) as our Sports 247 experts cover all the ins and outs of the early signing period. From live commitments to updated class ratings and everything in between, Signing Day Live will be your one-stop shop for live coverage as the best programs in the country sign the Class of 2023.
All times are eastern and approximate; Specific times will be updated as they become available
- 12 noon – five-star EDGE Damon Wilson: Georgia State and Ohio State will meet on New Year’s Eve in the semifinals of the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff, but the two are currently going toe-to-toe from Florida. Can the Buckeyes pick up the early win or will the Bulldogs pick up another victory in a situation that has always been good for them? 247 Crystal Ball Sports Prediction: Ohio State
- 12 p.m. — Five-star DL James SmithIt’s a major battle in the SEC for a defensive lineman from Yellowhammer State. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida all struggled to sign Smith, but the Crimson Tide was the final official. Crystal Ball: Alabama
- 12 noon – five-star EDGE Koa Rossau: The Tide also got the last visit from Russaw, and would like to keep the prospect in-state just like Smith. But also like Smith, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia loomed large. Crystal Ball: Alabama
- 1 p.m. – CB four stars Amari Snowden (Live on 247 Sports): Snowden’s finalists include Wisconsin, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Colorado, and all but the Mountaineers have a new coach. Can Luke Fickel defeat his former teacher and coach Prime, or will the West Virginia crew he’s been working with for a while hold Snowden back? Crystal Ball: Wisconsin
- 2 p.m. – ATH Four Star Mika tease: Longtime commitment Arkansas got rid of the Razorbacks earlier this week, and all signs point to Jimbo Fisher turning it around. But Colorado and Coach Prime put on a late show, too. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M
- 2 p.m. – Five Star EDGE Matteo Oyagalele: The West’s most glamorous recruiting in this entire course ends Wednesday when the five-star superstar makes his decision. Oregon’s hometown USC and Ohio State are fighting for his signature, and this one’s too close to call it — even for the 247Sports crystal ball. Crystal ball: N/A
- 2 p.m. – CB four stars Damary BrownMiami vs. Alabama. Cristobal vs. the coach who for him was the best national recruit at 247Sports. Can Alabama go to the Sunshine State and land a coveted defensive back like they have done so many times before? Or can Cristobal continue his recruiting career and keep the Browns at the state? Crystal Ball: Miami (50%), Alabama (50%)
- 2 p.m. – CB four stars Geyer HillHill: The second team in the country, Michigan, is a great place to be. Illinois was in a good position for Hill before defensive coordinator Ryan Walters lost to Purdue, so now the Wolverines are in an advantageous position. Crystal Ball: Michigan
- 4 p.m. – EDGE four-star Tausili Akana (Live on 247 Sports): Akana has been busy this weekend visiting Louisville and Colorado while LSU and Texas A&M battle Texas and Oklahoma to land him. His sister just won the NCAA volleyball title with the ‘Horns’ on Saturday, but it’s her Red River rivals who are sitting in the best position. Crystal Ball: Oklahoma
