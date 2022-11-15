November 16, 2022

College Football Playoffs: Welcome to the College Football Playoff, UCLA

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more reports.

Welcome to the College Football Playoff, TCU.

The Horned frogs It went from light splashing along the edge of the CFP to diving into the deep end this week. TCU removed any doubt of its status as a playoff contender with a narrow win over it Texas. In this week’s forecast, The Horned Frogs entered the top four with OregonIt jumped past Tennessee on the #3 hole.

for the second consecutive week, Georgia still number 1, Michigan No. 2 Tennessee and No. 4 Tennessee. Few teams circling the playoff wading pool like the Hungry Sharks include the would-be Pac-12 champ USCan anticipated Big Ten runner-up Ohio State and SEC West champion LSU.

Pennsylvania state He edged out projected Pac-12 runner-up Oregon State as the sixth in the final freshman year at the Cotton Bowl. UCF He replaced Tulane as the top five champion.

Some other notes:

  • If Penn State jumps out against a top SEC team that isn’t destined for the playoffs or the Sugar Bowl, the Nittany Lions will play in the Orange Bowl. This would give the Big Ten’s ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) spot to the ACC.
  • 64 teams are eligible for 82 spots. With two weeks left in the regular season, we expect 83 qualified teams.

remind:

  • Most dishes do not have to choose in strict order of conference arrangement. “Big 12 No. 3” means the third option, Not Third place. The SEC office plays matchmaker to its vessels and schools.
  • Notre Dame Can fill in one of the ACC pot spots.
  • ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls, most of which relate to the Group 5 conference. They have latitude for moving teams to create interesting encounters. One we came up with: the Birmingham Bowl Tolen And the Coastal Carolina.
  • The Bowls’ priorities range from television audiences to increasing attendance. A team like Texas can generate great ratings but a passionate fan base like Kansas can flock to a site in droves and help boost ticket sales and the local economy.
All times are oriental.

Six New Year’s

Plate Date Team city Inspection

orange

December 30th

Clemson (ACC) vs. Alabama (SEC/B1G/ND)

Miami

8 p.m. EST

sugar

December 31

Kansas State (Big 12) vs. LSU (SEC)

New Orleans

noon, ESPN

Eid

December 31

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m. / 8 p.m. EST

Peache

December 31

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Atlanta

4 p.m. / 8 p.m. EST

cotton

Jan 2

Penn State (Overall) vs. UCF (Overall/G5)

Arlington, Texas

1 p.m. EST

Has risen

Jan 2

Ohio State (B1G) vs. USC (Pac-12)

Pasadena, California.

5 p.m. EST

remaining vessels

Plate Date difference your location Inspection

Bahamas

December 16

Eastern Michigan (MAC) vs. Western Kentucky (C-USA)

Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m. EST

medicine

December 16

South Alabama (ESPN) – Toledo (AAC)

Orlando, Florida.

3 p.m. EST

Fenway

December 17th

Syracuse (ACC No. 9) vs. Memphis* (AAC)

Boston

11 a.m. EST

New Mexico

December 17th

San Jose State (MWC) vs. BYU (ESPN)

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2:15 p.m. EST

LA Bowl

December 17th

Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. Boise State (MWC No. 1)

Englewood, California.

3:30 p.m. ABC

Lendingtree

December 17th

Appalachian State (Sun Belt #5) vs. Wyoming* (C-USA/MAC)

Mobile, Ala.

5:45 p.m. EST

Vegas

December 17th

Oregon (Pac-12 No. 3) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos.3-8)

Las vigas

7:30 p.m. ABC

fresco

December 17th

Texas Tech (ESPN) vs. Oregon State (ESPN)

Frisco, Texas

9:15 p.m. EST

Myrtle Beach

December 19

Rice (ESPN) vs. Southern Miss (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

2:30 p.m. EST

Idaho potatoes

December 20

Fresno State (MWC) vs Central Michigan (MAC)

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. EST

Boca Raton

December 20

FAU (ESPN) vs. Miami – Ohio (ESPN)

Boca Raton, Florida.

7:30 p.m. EST

New Orleans

December 21st

Troy (Sun Belt No. 2) vs. Middle Tennessee (Mid-America).

New Orleans

8 p.m. EST

Armed forces

December 22

Air Force (ESPN) vs. SMU (AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 p.m. EST

independence

Dec 23rd

Louisiana* (Army) vs. Houston (AAC)

Shreveport, no.

3 p.m. EST

Gasparilla

Dec 23rd

Connecticut (ESPN) vs. North Carolina State (ESPN)

Tampa, Florida.

6:30 p.m. EST

Hawaii

December 24th

UNLV (MWC) vs. UAB (C-USA)

Honolulu

8 p.m. EST

quick lane

December 26th

Michigan State (#8 Big Ten) vs. Buffalo (MAC)

Detroit

2:30 p.m. EST

Camellia

December 27th

North Texas (ESPN) – Marshall (ESPN)

Montgomery, Ala.

ESPN noun

first responder

December 27th

Liberty (ESPN) vs. UTSA (ESPN)

University Park, Texas

3:15 PM / 6:45 PM EST

Birmingham

December 27th

Tulane (AAC) vs. Coastal Carolina* (SEC No. 9)

Birmingham, Ala.

3:15 PM / 6:45 PM EST

Guaranteed rate

December 27th

Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6)

Phoenix

10:15 p.m. EST

army

December 28

East Carolina (AAC) vs. Louisville (ACC #8)

Annapolis, Maryland.

2 p.m. EST

freedom

December 28

Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Cincinnati* (SEC Nos.3-8)

Memphis, Tenn.

5:30 p.m. EST

holiday

December 28

Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. UCLA (Pac-12 No. 4)

San Diego

8 p.m. Fox

Texas

December 28

Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos.3-8)

Houston

9 p.m. EST

Pencil case

December 29

Minnesota (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Nos.5-7)

Bronx, New York

2 p.m. EST

cheese it

December 29

Oklahoma State (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos.2-4)

Orlando, Florida.

5:30 p.m. EST

Alamo

December 29

Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac 12 No. 2)

San Antonio, Texas

9 p.m. EST

May Duke

December 30th

Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. Duke (ACC Nos.5-7)

Charlotte, NC

ESPN noun

Sun

December 30th

Wake Forest (ACC Nos.5-7) vs. Utah (Pac-12 No.5)

El Paso, Texas

2 p.m. CBS

crocodile

December 30th

North Carolina (ACC Nos.2-4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos.3-8)

Jacksonville, Florida.

3:30 p.m. EST

Arizona

December 30th

San Diego State (MWC) vs Ohio (MAC)

Tucson, Arizona.

4:30 p.m. Barstool

Music City

December 31

Illinois (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos.3-8)

Nashville

ABC noon

Rela Quest

Jan 2

Iowa (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos.3-8)

Tampa, Florida.

noon ESPN2

citrus fruits

Jan 2

Purdue (Big Ten No. 2) vs. All Miss (SEC No. 2)

Orlando, Florida.

1 p.m. ABC
(The top photo is of a TCU QB Max Dugan: Ben Quinn/USA Today)

