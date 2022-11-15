College Football Playoffs: Welcome to the College Football Playoff, UCLA

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more reports.

Welcome to the College Football Playoff, TCU.

The Horned frogs It went from light splashing along the edge of the CFP to diving into the deep end this week. TCU removed any doubt of its status as a playoff contender with a narrow win over it Texas. In this week’s forecast, The Horned Frogs entered the top four with OregonIt jumped past Tennessee on the #3 hole.

for the second consecutive week, Georgia still number 1, Michigan No. 2 Tennessee and No. 4 Tennessee. Few teams circling the playoff wading pool like the Hungry Sharks include the would-be Pac-12 champ USCan anticipated Big Ten runner-up Ohio State and SEC West champion LSU.

Pennsylvania state He edged out projected Pac-12 runner-up Oregon State as the sixth in the final freshman year at the Cotton Bowl. UCF He replaced Tulane as the top five champion.

Some other notes:

If Penn State jumps out against a top SEC team that isn’t destined for the playoffs or the Sugar Bowl, the Nittany Lions will play in the Orange Bowl. This would give the Big Ten’s ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) spot to the ACC.

64 teams are eligible for 82 spots. With two weeks left in the regular season, we expect 83 qualified teams.

remind:

Most dishes do not have to choose in strict order of conference arrangement. “Big 12 No. 3” means the third option, Not Third place. The SEC office plays matchmaker to its vessels and schools.

Notre Dame Can fill in one of the ACC pot spots.

ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls, most of which relate to the Group 5 conference. They have latitude for moving teams to create interesting encounters. One we came up with: the Birmingham Bowl Tolen And the Coastal Carolina.

The Bowls’ priorities range from television audiences to increasing attendance. A team like Texas can generate great ratings but a passionate fan base like Kansas can flock to a site in droves and help boost ticket sales and the local economy.

All times are oriental.

Six New Year’s Plate Date Team city Inspection orange December 30th Clemson (ACC) vs. Alabama (SEC/B1G/ND) Miami 8 p.m. EST sugar December 31 Kansas State (Big 12) vs. LSU (SEC) New Orleans noon, ESPN Eid December 31 No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m. / 8 p.m. EST Peache December 31 No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee Atlanta 4 p.m. / 8 p.m. EST cotton Jan 2 Penn State (Overall) vs. UCF (Overall/G5) Arlington, Texas 1 p.m. EST Has risen Jan 2 Ohio State (B1G) vs. USC (Pac-12) Pasadena, California. 5 p.m. EST

remaining vessels Plate Date difference your location Inspection Bahamas December 16 Eastern Michigan (MAC) vs. Western Kentucky (C-USA) Nassau, Bahamas 11:30 a.m. EST medicine December 16 South Alabama (ESPN) – Toledo (AAC) Orlando, Florida. 3 p.m. EST Fenway December 17th Syracuse (ACC No. 9) vs. Memphis* (AAC) Boston 11 a.m. EST New Mexico December 17th San Jose State (MWC) vs. BYU (ESPN) Albuquerque, New Mexico 2:15 p.m. EST LA Bowl December 17th Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. Boise State (MWC No. 1) Englewood, California. 3:30 p.m. ABC Lendingtree December 17th Appalachian State (Sun Belt #5) vs. Wyoming* (C-USA/MAC) Mobile, Ala. 5:45 p.m. EST Vegas December 17th Oregon (Pac-12 No. 3) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos.3-8) Las vigas 7:30 p.m. ABC fresco December 17th Texas Tech (ESPN) vs. Oregon State (ESPN) Frisco, Texas 9:15 p.m. EST Myrtle Beach December 19 Rice (ESPN) vs. Southern Miss (ESPN) Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 2:30 p.m. EST Idaho potatoes December 20 Fresno State (MWC) vs Central Michigan (MAC) Boise, Idaho 3:30 p.m. EST Boca Raton December 20 FAU (ESPN) vs. Miami – Ohio (ESPN) Boca Raton, Florida. 7:30 p.m. EST New Orleans December 21st Troy (Sun Belt No. 2) vs. Middle Tennessee (Mid-America). New Orleans 8 p.m. EST Armed forces December 22 Air Force (ESPN) vs. SMU (AAC) Fort Worth, Texas 7:30 p.m. EST independence Dec 23rd Louisiana* (Army) vs. Houston (AAC) Shreveport, no. 3 p.m. EST Gasparilla Dec 23rd Connecticut (ESPN) vs. North Carolina State (ESPN) Tampa, Florida. 6:30 p.m. EST Hawaii December 24th UNLV (MWC) vs. UAB (C-USA) Honolulu 8 p.m. EST quick lane December 26th Michigan State (#8 Big Ten) vs. Buffalo (MAC) Detroit 2:30 p.m. EST Camellia December 27th North Texas (ESPN) – Marshall (ESPN) Montgomery, Ala. ESPN noun first responder December 27th Liberty (ESPN) vs. UTSA (ESPN) University Park, Texas 3:15 PM / 6:45 PM EST Birmingham December 27th Tulane (AAC) vs. Coastal Carolina* (SEC No. 9) Birmingham, Ala. 3:15 PM / 6:45 PM EST Guaranteed rate December 27th Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6) Phoenix 10:15 p.m. EST army December 28 East Carolina (AAC) vs. Louisville (ACC #8) Annapolis, Maryland. 2 p.m. EST freedom December 28 Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Cincinnati* (SEC Nos.3-8) Memphis, Tenn. 5:30 p.m. EST holiday December 28 Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. UCLA (Pac-12 No. 4) San Diego 8 p.m. Fox Texas December 28 Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos.3-8) Houston 9 p.m. EST Pencil case December 29 Minnesota (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Nos.5-7) Bronx, New York 2 p.m. EST cheese it December 29 Oklahoma State (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos.2-4) Orlando, Florida. 5:30 p.m. EST Alamo December 29 Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac 12 No. 2) San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m. EST May Duke December 30th Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. Duke (ACC Nos.5-7) Charlotte, NC ESPN noun Sun December 30th Wake Forest (ACC Nos.5-7) vs. Utah (Pac-12 No.5) El Paso, Texas 2 p.m. CBS crocodile December 30th North Carolina (ACC Nos.2-4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos.3-8) Jacksonville, Florida. 3:30 p.m. EST Arizona December 30th San Diego State (MWC) vs Ohio (MAC) Tucson, Arizona. 4:30 p.m. Barstool Music City December 31 Illinois (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos.3-8) Nashville ABC noon Rela Quest Jan 2 Iowa (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos.3-8) Tampa, Florida. noon ESPN2 citrus fruits Jan 2 Purdue (Big Ten No. 2) vs. All Miss (SEC No. 2) Orlando, Florida. 1 p.m. ABC See also Formula One driver survives horrific crash thanks to halo cockpit requirements

(The top photo is of a TCU QB Max Dugan(: Ben Quinn/USA Today)