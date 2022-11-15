College Football Playoffs: Welcome to the College Football Playoff, UCLA

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more reports.
Welcome to the College Football Playoff, TCU.
The Horned frogs It went from light splashing along the edge of the CFP to diving into the deep end this week. TCU removed any doubt of its status as a playoff contender with a narrow win over it Texas. In this week’s forecast, The Horned Frogs entered the top four with OregonIt jumped past Tennessee on the #3 hole.
for the second consecutive week, Georgia still number 1, Michigan No. 2 Tennessee and No. 4 Tennessee. Few teams circling the playoff wading pool like the Hungry Sharks include the would-be Pac-12 champ USCan anticipated Big Ten runner-up Ohio State and SEC West champion LSU.
Pennsylvania state He edged out projected Pac-12 runner-up Oregon State as the sixth in the final freshman year at the Cotton Bowl. UCF He replaced Tulane as the top five champion.
Some other notes:
- If Penn State jumps out against a top SEC team that isn’t destined for the playoffs or the Sugar Bowl, the Nittany Lions will play in the Orange Bowl. This would give the Big Ten’s ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) spot to the ACC.
- 64 teams are eligible for 82 spots. With two weeks left in the regular season, we expect 83 qualified teams.
remind:
- Most dishes do not have to choose in strict order of conference arrangement. “Big 12 No. 3” means the third option, Not Third place. The SEC office plays matchmaker to its vessels and schools.
- Notre Dame Can fill in one of the ACC pot spots.
- ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls, most of which relate to the Group 5 conference. They have latitude for moving teams to create interesting encounters. One we came up with: the Birmingham Bowl Tolen And the Coastal Carolina.
- The Bowls’ priorities range from television audiences to increasing attendance. A team like Texas can generate great ratings but a passionate fan base like Kansas can flock to a site in droves and help boost ticket sales and the local economy.
All times are oriental.
Six New Year’s
|Plate
|Date
|Team
|city
|Inspection
|
orange
|
December 30th
|
Clemson (ACC) vs. Alabama (SEC/B1G/ND)
|
Miami
|
8 p.m. EST
|
sugar
|
December 31
|
Kansas State (Big 12) vs. LSU (SEC)
|
New Orleans
|
noon, ESPN
|
Eid
|
December 31
|
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
|
Glendale, Ariz.
|
4 p.m. / 8 p.m. EST
|
Peache
|
December 31
|
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee
|
Atlanta
|
4 p.m. / 8 p.m. EST
|
cotton
|
Jan 2
|
Penn State (Overall) vs. UCF (Overall/G5)
|
Arlington, Texas
|
1 p.m. EST
|
Has risen
|
Jan 2
|
Ohio State (B1G) vs. USC (Pac-12)
|
Pasadena, California.
|
5 p.m. EST
remaining vessels
|Plate
|Date
|difference
|your location
|Inspection
|
Bahamas
|
December 16
|
Eastern Michigan (MAC) vs. Western Kentucky (C-USA)
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
11:30 a.m. EST
|
medicine
|
December 16
|
South Alabama (ESPN) – Toledo (AAC)
|
Orlando, Florida.
|
3 p.m. EST
|
Fenway
|
December 17th
|
Syracuse (ACC No. 9) vs. Memphis* (AAC)
|
Boston
|
11 a.m. EST
|
New Mexico
|
December 17th
|
San Jose State (MWC) vs. BYU (ESPN)
|
Albuquerque, New Mexico
|
2:15 p.m. EST
|
LA Bowl
|
December 17th
|
Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. Boise State (MWC No. 1)
|
Englewood, California.
|
3:30 p.m. ABC
|
Lendingtree
|
December 17th
|
Appalachian State (Sun Belt #5) vs. Wyoming* (C-USA/MAC)
|
Mobile, Ala.
|
5:45 p.m. EST
|
Vegas
|
December 17th
|
Oregon (Pac-12 No. 3) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos.3-8)
|
Las vigas
|
7:30 p.m. ABC
|
fresco
|
December 17th
|
Texas Tech (ESPN) vs. Oregon State (ESPN)
|
Frisco, Texas
|
9:15 p.m. EST
|
Myrtle Beach
|
December 19
|
Rice (ESPN) vs. Southern Miss (ESPN)
|
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|
2:30 p.m. EST
|
Idaho potatoes
|
December 20
|
Fresno State (MWC) vs Central Michigan (MAC)
|
Boise, Idaho
|
3:30 p.m. EST
|
Boca Raton
|
December 20
|
FAU (ESPN) vs. Miami – Ohio (ESPN)
|
Boca Raton, Florida.
|
7:30 p.m. EST
|
New Orleans
|
December 21st
|
Troy (Sun Belt No. 2) vs. Middle Tennessee (Mid-America).
|
New Orleans
|
8 p.m. EST
|
Armed forces
|
December 22
|
Air Force (ESPN) vs. SMU (AAC)
|
Fort Worth, Texas
|
7:30 p.m. EST
|
independence
|
Dec 23rd
|
Louisiana* (Army) vs. Houston (AAC)
|
Shreveport, no.
|
3 p.m. EST
|
Gasparilla
|
Dec 23rd
|
Connecticut (ESPN) vs. North Carolina State (ESPN)
|
Tampa, Florida.
|
6:30 p.m. EST
|
Hawaii
|
December 24th
|
UNLV (MWC) vs. UAB (C-USA)
|
Honolulu
|
8 p.m. EST
|
quick lane
|
December 26th
|
Michigan State (#8 Big Ten) vs. Buffalo (MAC)
|
Detroit
|
2:30 p.m. EST
|
Camellia
|
December 27th
|
North Texas (ESPN) – Marshall (ESPN)
|
Montgomery, Ala.
|
ESPN noun
|
first responder
|
December 27th
|
Liberty (ESPN) vs. UTSA (ESPN)
|
University Park, Texas
|
3:15 PM / 6:45 PM EST
|
Birmingham
|
December 27th
|
Tulane (AAC) vs. Coastal Carolina* (SEC No. 9)
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
3:15 PM / 6:45 PM EST
|
Guaranteed rate
|
December 27th
|
Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6)
|
Phoenix
|
10:15 p.m. EST
|
army
|
December 28
|
East Carolina (AAC) vs. Louisville (ACC #8)
|
Annapolis, Maryland.
|
2 p.m. EST
|
freedom
|
December 28
|
Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Cincinnati* (SEC Nos.3-8)
|
Memphis, Tenn.
|
5:30 p.m. EST
|
holiday
|
December 28
|
Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. UCLA (Pac-12 No. 4)
|
San Diego
|
8 p.m. Fox
|
Texas
|
December 28
|
Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos.3-8)
|
Houston
|
9 p.m. EST
|
Pencil case
|
December 29
|
Minnesota (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Nos.5-7)
|
Bronx, New York
|
2 p.m. EST
|
cheese it
|
December 29
|
Oklahoma State (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos.2-4)
|
Orlando, Florida.
|
5:30 p.m. EST
|
Alamo
|
December 29
|
Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac 12 No. 2)
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
9 p.m. EST
|
May Duke
|
December 30th
|
Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. Duke (ACC Nos.5-7)
|
Charlotte, NC
|
ESPN noun
|
Sun
|
December 30th
|
Wake Forest (ACC Nos.5-7) vs. Utah (Pac-12 No.5)
|
El Paso, Texas
|
2 p.m. CBS
|
crocodile
|
December 30th
|
North Carolina (ACC Nos.2-4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos.3-8)
|
Jacksonville, Florida.
|
3:30 p.m. EST
|
Arizona
|
December 30th
|
San Diego State (MWC) vs Ohio (MAC)
|
Tucson, Arizona.
|
4:30 p.m. Barstool
|
Music City
|
December 31
|
Illinois (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos.3-8)
|
Nashville
|
ABC noon
|
Rela Quest
|
Jan 2
|
Iowa (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos.3-8)
|
Tampa, Florida.
|
noon ESPN2
|
citrus fruits
|
Jan 2
|
Purdue (Big Ten No. 2) vs. All Miss (SEC No. 2)
|
Orlando, Florida.
|
1 p.m. ABC
(The top photo is of a TCU QB Max Dugan(: Ben Quinn/USA Today)
