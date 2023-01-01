College Football Picks Against the Spread: Bruce Feldman’s Football Game Picks

I went 6-4 against the spread during tournament week, putting me over . 500 games for the season. Here are my guesses for the rest of the bowl games.

(All spreads come from BetMGM. Click here.) here for the prospect of living. All kick-off times are in Eastern Time).

Music City: Iowa (-2.5) vs. KentuckySaturday, noon, ABC

Both teams are very limited offensively at this point, but the hunch here is that the Iowa staff is more accustomed to this dynamic and will be able to respond better, although Kentucky’s last four bowl wins give me some pause.

Yes 23, Kentucky 20

pluck or pluck: Iowa -2.5

Sugar: No. 5 Alabama (-6.5) vs. No. 9 Kansas State, Saturday, Noon, ESPN

Wildcats are well trained and great at making adjustments, but I guess so AlabamaThe big stars who are committed to finishing this season will not turn out the tide. They are too talented to lose this match.

Alabama 34, Kansas State 24

pluck or pluck: Alabama -6.5

Fiesta: No. 2 Michigan (-7.5) vs. No. 3 TCU, Saturday 4 p.m., ESPN

Jim Harbaugh has the best O-line in the country and I expect him to be Wolverine To reduce Horned frogs In the second half and they pull away – just like they did against him Ohio State.

Michigan 35, UCLA 21

pluck or pluck: Michigan -7.5

Peaches: No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Ohio State, Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN

Expect CJ Stroud To make some big plays but nothing we’ve seen from OSU this season is enough to convince me they can handle it bulldog For four quarters in a Georgia backyard.

Georgia 40, Ohio State 24

pluck or pluck: Georgia -6.5

ReliaQuest: No. 22 Mississippi State (-1.5) vs. Illinois, Monday, No. ESPN2

It’s hard to predict how Mississippi He will manage what has been such an emotional grind with the death of head coach Mike Leach, but I think they will be more than ready to go. They have a salty run defense which should fit well against the Illini.

Mississippi 23, Illinois 17

pluck or pluck: Mississippi -1.5

Citrus: No. 17 LSU (-14.5) vs. Purdue, Monday, 1 p.m., ABC

Purdue comes here very limited with its transition into practice and withdrawal I think LSU He will be able to withdraw early.

LSU 35, Purdue 14

pluck or pluck: LSU -14.5

Cotton: No. 10 USC (-2) vs. No. 16 Tolan, Monday, 1 p.m., ESPN

the Trojans They were banged up in the attack but still had more than enough firepower green wave You’ve seen it before, and Lincoln’s team will besiege Riley to avoid ending the 2022 season on such a note with consecutive losses.

USC 44, Tulane 31

pluck or pluck: USC -2

Rose: No. 8 Utah (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Penn State, Monday, 5 p.m., ESPN

This is one of the hardest games to choose. Sterling’s kyle whitingham record has taken some beatings with Utes He’s lost his last three games after going 11-1 in his first 12 bowl games. I think they will defend the Pac-12 well because they have the best defense in the league and are tough enough to slow down their great youth debut at PSU.

utah 30, Pennsylvania state 24

pluck or pluck: Utah -2.5

(Photo: Trevor Roskowski/USA Today)