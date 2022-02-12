College basketball picks, schedule: Kentucky-Florida game predictions and other top games on Saturday

The loaded slate of Saturday’s college basketball games brings in plenty of intrigue from noon ET to midnight, starting at #1 Auburn 12 pm tip against Texas A&M and continues until number 2 Gonzaga 10 m tilt No. 22 Saint Mary’s Concludes. In between, several other major conference games will take place as the race for league titles and the location of the NCAA Championship rages on.

Among the highlights of the day are a couple of the 12 big fights. The first in the afternoon between the number 20 Texas and number 10 Baylor The Longhorns are also looking to follow up on their win at No. 8 kansas Another victory over an opponent from the top ten. Oklahoma He’ll be looking for a similarly excellent week as he travels to face the Jayhawks after hitting a number 9 Texas Tech earlier this week.

The Big 12 has been a mess on Saturdays this season, and that can definitely continue. But there are numbers that will create turmoil and drama across the national scene. With Sunday set just four weeks after Sunday, life in the bubble is much more dangerous and the seeding effects of each game seem more real.

Oklahoma at No. 8 Kansas

Featured game | Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners

1 m | CBS, CBSSports.comAnd CBS Sports App (free) — Oklahoma scored 45 points in the second half alone against the elite Texas Tech defense in a big win on Wednesday. The Sooners may not have their first win in Kansas since 1993, but they can certainly get it very close to a break against the Jayhawks losing to the Texas. KU won the first meeting 67-64 on January 18 and may have to fight to the end to secure a sweep of the season. Prediction: KS 73, Oklahoma 71

Featured game | Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers

3:30 PM | Fox fuboTV (try for free)– Both teams have lost back-to-back goals and have some major problems to solve. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has suspended five players, including rookie players Parker Stewart And Xavier Johnsonfor IU’s loss northwest Tuesday. But Woodson did not say whether the five would immediately resume their roles. Michigan loses 21 points at Rutgers The defeat of eight points at home in front of Wisconsin. It would be really amazing if Michigan lost back-to-back games at home. Look for Spartans to play with an edge. Prediction: Michigan 77, Indiana 68

Featured game | Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida Gators

4 pm | ESPN fuboTV (try for free)– The gatherings are back in “first four out” mode at Jerry Palm Archeology The middle of a four-game winning streak. But those four wins are all against teams of 0.500 or worse. Playing Kentucky in Robb Arena would be a huge step forward. But the Wildcats have been tested against Mississippi And Vanderbilt In their last two home matches. Barring a 3-point barrage in the UK, the Wildcats are unlikely to wipe out a Florida team that plays with confidence. Prediction: Kentucky 76, Florida 72

No. 22 St. Mary’s at No. 2 Gonzaga

Featured game | Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels

10 pm | ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)– The West Coast Conference is supposed to be better than ever and allegedly deeper than just Gonzaga in terms of actual threats to NCAA Championship progression. But if that’s really the case, Saint Mary’s better prove it here. The Zags advance 8-0 in the WCC game and win seven of those eight by 25 points or more. The other victory was a 16-point victory over San Francisco. Saint Mary has great quality in Matthias Tass Who might be forced? Drew Tim And Chet Holmgren To break a sweat, but the Zajs still had to win easily. Prediction: Gonzaga 88, St Mary’s 62

No. 20 Texas at No. 10 Baylor

Featured game | Baylor Bears vs Texas Longhorns

nun | ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)– Texas has won five of its last six films, including a thriller 79-76 against No. 8 Kansas on Monday. Baylor only 5-4 since his 15-0 debut and was lost by the same Jayhawks last Saturday. But bears have a court advantage on their territory and are close to being healthy. The Longhorns likely won’t be able to replicate the 18-point edge in turning points they had against Kansas. It would be useful if Baylor scorer 3 points LJ Cryer Available for the first time since Jan. 25, but even if it isn’t, the bears should be dropping out late. Prediction: Baylor 70, Texas 63