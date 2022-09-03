coli outbreak associated with Wendy’s restaurants has infected 97 people in 6 states

Of the 67 people with local public health officials with a detailed food history, 81% reported having eaten at Wendy’s in the week before their illness began, according to the CDC.

No deaths have been reported, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 43 people have been hospitalized and 10 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome It is a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.

“It is possible that the true number of patients in this outbreak is higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known diseases,” the update said. “In addition, some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.”

So far, no specific food has been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, according to the CDC. Late August However, Wendy’s has removed the romaine lettuce that was used in sandwiches at its restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.