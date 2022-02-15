Cody Rhodes is leaving AEW in a shocking move, in talks to return to WWE

kodi And Brandy Rhodes Leaving All Elite Wrestling – The superstar couple just announced they are leaving the promotion in a shocking move.

CEO of AEW Tony Khan She just confirmed the news on Tuesday… saying, “Cody and Brandy Rhodes were an integral part of launching All Elite Wrestling.”

Sources tell us there’s been a fallout between Cody and Tony recently… as Khan’s vision has grown within the company. Of course, Cody – who served as the company’s executive vice president – was pretty much the face of AEW’s OG when he debuted in 2019.

“Cody’s ability combined with his audacity, passion for our industry and love to connect with the community has helped AEW achieve our mission to give fans what they’ve been needing for a very long time – something new, innovative and enduring,” Khan added.

“I have great respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandy, and I wish the best for both of them as they transition out of AEW.”

Cody also released a statement… He said, “I loved my time in AEW. Great locker room. Great fans. Great people.”

“The Revolution has already been televised, and I have been incredibly fortunate to be a part of it.”

Here’s where it gets fun – Cody thanks a number of people in a goodbye statement… with Khan being the first.

Cody said of his former boss, "He took the wand and ran with it, and it was an honor to work with him and get to know him on a personal level. He's a beautiful soul."

We’re told that Cody is currently discussing a return to WWE. It’s unclear if Brandy would follow in his footsteps if Cody fell.

Cody – the son of legend Dusty Rhodes – He first joined WWE in 2006… and became a two-time Intercontinental Champion, adding several tag team titles as well.