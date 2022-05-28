Researchers at the Plasma Center at EFPL’s Technical University in Switzerland have recalculated what is known as the greenwall range, which describes how much hydrogen can be obtained inside a fusion furnace. The previously known value was based on 30 years of experimental results, showing that the new results range is actually more than double.

Nuclear fusion is a process involving the fusion of atoms, for example releasing significant energies that illuminate the sun. It would be of great benefit to mankind to be able to use combinations for energy production in a controlled way, as it contains minimal pollution on the one hand and hydrogen fuel, the most common substance in the universe on the other. Exploiting these two benefits would be practically a leap of civilization, not the bulk of endless, free energy. To achieve this, however, we must overcome the steep technical barriers that have always existed for three decades since the fusion energy was realized in the last seventy years. The latest Swiss decision, for the first time in more than three decades, touches on a fundamental element that approaches the era of connection.

One of the main directions of current fusion development is the use of equipment called tokamaks. Discovered in the 1950s by Nobel Prize-winning Soviet physicists Igor Tom and Andrei Sakharov, the device is a donut-shaped cavity surrounded by electromagnets that can hold plasma material for long periods of time. In the sun, fusion takes place at high temperatures and enormous pressures. Even without the pressure at Tokamax, we could still produce ten times the temperature inside the Sun (120 million degrees Celsius).

The Greenwald Railroad is named after Martin Greenwald, a physicist at MIT University of Technology in the United States. Contemporary researchers with Greenwall at the forefront were trying to figure out what was plasma uncontrollable and what was smashing into the inner wall of Docomax. Greenwald calculated the upper limit of the density of fuel entering the Tokamax from the inner diameter of the Tokamax and the strength of the current conducted by the plasma. Although experts continue to doubt that value can be refined, it has been one of the foundations of fusion research and construction in recent decades.

The exact value of the range depends on the performance. For ITER this may be approximately double

Said Paulo Richie, a physicist at the Swiss Plasma Center.

ITER is a test fusion reactor with 30 countries in the south of France, and plans to produce plasma soon by 2025. Although ITER is not designed for power generation, it could be a precursor to future commercial fusion power plants. And that it will perform better than expected, fundamentally altering the future fusion framework known as DEMO, which is already optimized for new values.

Richie and his team at the Swiss Supercomputer Center modeled the operation of Plasma, one of the world’s most powerful computers.

It has been found that when more fuel is added, the plasma becomes more turbulent and more plasma enters the inner core from the cold outside.

Richie explained.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. This is important because reports of affiliate successes are often misleading. It would be nice if the energy extracted from the connection was greater than the energy injected into the plasma, but to be used as a power plant, Tokamax would have to produce more energy than would be consumed by the electromagnets, their cooling, and other related infrastructure. We are still a long way from that, but if we need more moderate energy at higher fuel densities to combine, can come Expected Breakthrough.

