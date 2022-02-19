Coding – Science – The Red Roadster did not slip into space

The Changeable Behind the wheel Starman Takes place at the hour In a space costumeAnd if the battery can handle it, he’s heard David Bowie’s space odds over 400,000 times so far.

But what is the use of all this?

It was good for the cake, but it was too expensive. When the mission left Earth in February 2018, Elon Musk said Dumb in the world He will shoot his disguise in space. This test is a test flight of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy.

And traveling in his own luxury car was fun.

So the car is not on the science track. But the idea worked, it was the most-watched rocket Eve of all time, and the move burned the names Tesla and SpaceX in their heads in one fell swoop.

Starman did not take part in a trip. Space is a killer space, with cosmic rays and small meteorites constantly destroying the car. The paintwork may have faded and the fragile plastic parts may have fallen off in the zero degree cold.

However, the Roadster is still a piece, at least as Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Astronomical Center, put it. CNN For business, but it is almost certain that some meteorite has already been violated.

Your warranty has expired

(We do not see it directly, but they can calculate it), because it is more than 3 and a half billion kilometers, which is fifty times more than the Earth. According to NASA, Roadster is unlikely to cross Mars until 2035. Then in 2047 and 2050 it will return a few million kilometers from Earth. The probability of hitting the Earth in the next 15 million years is 22 percent; Whether the sun swallows or lands on Venus is only 12 percent.

In the meantime, says Elon Musk, we have long legs on other planets in the solar system, and future generations can remove the roadster and display it in a museum.

(Cover image: SpaceX / Getty Images)