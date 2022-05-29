In 1890, Hermann Hollerith invented the electronic spreadsheet machine for the American census. The technology he introduced became IBM’s punch card system – storing encrypted information on perforated paper cards – which ensured that the Nazis could calculate quickly and efficiently. Founded in 1923, IBM (International Business Machines) worked under the Nazis for twelve years, but no one was responsible for them.

In the occupied countries of Europe, the Nazi census was important in the search for Jews because only the Gestapo had to be sent to search for Jews and take them to concentration camps. This worked most effectively for Dutch Jews, for example, 73 percent were killed by the census. France has proven to be very complex: unlike the Netherlands, the country already has a mix of different ethnic and religious beliefs, and the census has never censored religious beliefs.

The Nazis could not design a proper system for converting paper survey data into computer punch cards, so data processing efficiency was high. Someone might have helped them, Renee Carmel, but she didn’t care. An innocent civil servant.

Born in 1886, Carmel served in the French Army as an artillery commander and later as a military intelligence officer during World War I. Since 1924 Supervised Use of holorite tabulating machines for highly efficient military logistics. In the 1930s, he founded the National Census Bureau as a civil servant, pioneering the use of IBM punch card machines in the French census. Carmel’s department was also involved in compiling the National Register of Military Age Men, in connection with which he discovered the Social Security number determined by each person’s date and place of birth.

After the German invasion and the partition of France, Carmel Vichy worked for the government, but as a member of the French opposition, he considered it his mission to sabotage the activities of the Nazis. He served on a national record, which he presented to the Germans only as a regular civilian project, and his real aim was to secretly prepare the French army (list of potential soldiers) for a sudden mobilization. During the winter of 1941-1942, Carmel identified 220,000 unarmed soldiers living in the south of France.

However, the Nazis arose in 1941 with Joseph Barthelemy, the Justice Minister of the Vichy government. Advised Carmel identified Jewish citizens in his register. Because France has a long tradition of secularism, no religious affiliation was recorded in the previous census. Therefore, only the date and place of birth, parents, marriage and divorce, children, date of death, citizenship, current address and gender of the citizen are recorded in the register. Thanks to this, Carmel was able to sabotage the Nazis for almost two years, and they suffered a lot from collecting Jews on paper. In 1942, the Germans annexed the Free Zone and occupied the whole of France. Carmel had to leave the statistics office, which came under the direct control of the Nazis. He then ordered the organization of a new census to identify French Jews.

Ancient hacker

Carmill then chose passive resistance and tried to slow down and slow down the data collection process as much as possible. Instead of writing, he gave verbal instructions to drag out time and cause chaos, ordering his staff to misuse punch cards, and primarily hacked IBM machines so that they could never attack a citizen’s racial or religious column 11. Indicates contact.

Meanwhile, opposition agents were sent to London by a Vichy Government He used samples of punch cards and used already-registered dead data to produce fake IDs for protesters and Jewish citizens. The sabotage was so effective that the Jewish census of February 1944 had not yet been completed. By this time, however, the Germans understood what Carmel was doing and were arrested on February 3 in Lyon.

After two days of torture by Gestapo officer Glass Barbie, the infamous “Leon butcher” was taken by train to the Dachau concentration camp, where he died of typhus on January 25, 1945. Although it is not known how many French citizens were rescued by its sabotage, 25 percent of French Jews were killed by the Nazis – compared to 73 percent in the Netherlands.

An irresponsible technologist, IBM helped the Nazis with a lot of death and destruction, but it would have been much worse had it not been for the brave men like Rene Carmill. Although not a high-ranking soldier or influential politician, he was able to use the power of technology to save millions of his fellow citizens during one of the darkest eras of human history.