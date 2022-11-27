Coding – science – millions care about it and don’t even know about it

A 2020 one Census Information overload and the Online conversations Even researchers wonder how its dynamics affect social relations as a result: the overexposure of information clearly suppresses the possibility of a response. Millennials, those born between the 1980s and mid-1990s, also classified as the “burnout generation,” are most exposed to this phenomenon.

This generation has come of age in a world of technology that allows work, information and communication to follow them everywhere, so they can never get off the treadmill. Research shows that when an average user looks at his mobile phone, he has at least 47 unread text messages (even from one person) and 1602 unopened emails, which is considered a very high value. – and after watching the news, he wants to- the internal struggle begins accidentally:

Should I respond to messages and stick to my phone again, or ignore notifications and only respond at the most convenient time?

Of course, the answer is not easy, but if you take the time to know your own situation, you will be able to make decisions on such questions much more easily. The Huffington Post In consultation with several experts, the American newspaper classified the possible reasons why people feel bad when they see unread notifications into different categories.

The first such A anxiety, This is often characteristic of introverts. Most of them start getting anxious when interacting with other people, so they prefer to be alone most of the time. According to social worker Jami Tamlar, many people feel a lot of pressure when interacting with strangers, which can even lead to depression.

It can also be a trigger perfectionism, It means constant pursuit of perfection. This is likely to manifest itself with forced compliance in the workplace, where the subject may feel that they are not doing their job well if they do not respond promptly to messages and emails at work. A third and one of the most common causes is a Phone addiction may In the 21st century, we are already dependent on our phones, we are available at any time due to a constant online connection, and we are ready to act immediately even if we know we don’t have to.

Last but not least, different About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders Or let’s not forget, one of the most widespread of them is OCD, which means obsessive-compulsive disorder, with millions of people already diagnosed. OCD has varying degrees, from fear of infection to sexual compulsions to compulsive checking and cleaning. It also includes the pursuit of perfection and balance, and according to experts, constantly checking e-mails also belongs to this category, as the subject reads them so that he does not see the red notification dots that indicate unread e-mails. His phone’s home screen.

Here’s how you can help yourself

If you feel like you can no longer control your compulsions, you should definitely contact a professional, but if you think you can make a change, there are many things you can do to help.

Emily Balsedis is an associate professor of psychology at New York University He suggests, creating different boundaries to deal with the onslaught of information and the phenomenon of FOMO, i.e. the fear of missing out. According to Balcetis, this can also be started by getting an old-fashioned alarm clock and leaving the mobile phone in a completely different room before going to bed, as using your mobile phone in bed has a very negative effect on sleep. .

As we wrote, another cause of great concern for people is unanswered work or personal emails – However, these should be answered in bed, not before going to bed. According to the associate professor, the healthy thing is for everyone to create a few minutes or, depending on the situation, an hour in their day in which they respond to all letters at once and the rest of the day they do not deal with them.

Of course, the situation is a little different in private SMS and messages, but the most important thing is that if you really want to, you should only respond outside the previously defined time interval.

