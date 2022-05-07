Coding – Science – Medical Point, Physician of the spinal cord

In recent years, scientists have discovered that the African spiny rat that lives in Kenya, Somalia and Tanzania can fight wounds that destroy its skin, heart, kidneys and spinal cord. BBC-My.

Like the African spiny mouse, it is an animal with healing properties axolotlSome flatworms, salamanders, FAQ, Zebra fish, crocodiles. But none of these animals are genetically as closely related to humans as the African spiny mice.

The biological secret of the little mouse

The African Spiny Mouse caught the attention of many scientific journals in the early 2010s about its amazing abilities. Then University of Florida researcher Ashley Seifert began examining the animals: a hole fell in their ears, and to their surprise, the cuts healed incredibly quickly, and new scar tissue was added in addition to hair follicles and body fat. , And cartilage.

Seifert and colleagues found that the skin of African spiny mice was unusually weak and 20 times weaker than domestic mice. According to scientists, evolution is responsible for the development of thin skin:

If their skin can be removed, they will not be caught by predators.

The spinal cord of the rat showed amazing abilities: it was cut during the experiments, but after a short period of immobility, almost all the vertebrates were able to repair the injury. The longest elongated action of the neuron is regenerated at the rate of dizziness.

A 2021 study found that small rodents can still recover after a heart attack. Their heart tissues A part of it. Staff at the Hebrew Institute for Developmental Biology and Stem Cell Research in the Netherlands used surgery to create artificial blockages in the arteries of mice, and the animal was able to restore its heart function. The rat’s immune system can reduce inflammation after a serious injury, which can help tissue regrowth.

Although macropages, it is not yet clear what makes this possible (White blood cells that stimulate the immune system to absorb bacteria) Can play a role. These can be important drivers for increasing inflammation and then stopping it.

Healing animals

Studies show that retinoids (a family of vitamin A derivatives) help some animals self-heal by controlling the growth of epithelial cells.

Sea cucumber can regenerate its gut due to retinoic acid Jellyfish It has recovered large and complex body parts, the zebrafish regains its fins, and its larvae regenerate the spinal cord.

Although the path to revolutionary drugs and treatments (painkillers and cell extraction experiments) inspired by African spiny mice is still a long way off, the amazing abilities of the little mouse have the potential to transform modern medicine.

(Cover image:Frick Spiny Mouse. Photo: Shutterstock)