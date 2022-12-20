Coding – Abroad – Beach rules are being tightened after the freak wave’s demise

After that they tighten the beach rules Three beachgoers killed by “freak” wave In the South African coastal city of Durban on Saturday, local emergency services (EMS) said.

Emergency services received reports of a strange wave that swept beachgoers overboard.

Spokesperson Njabulo Dlungele wrote on Twitter on Sunday. The spokesman said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Among the dead is a teenager.

‼️3 mass drownings confirmed – North Beach, Durban. EMS responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the sea surface causing multiple injuries. Unfortunately three people, including a teenage girl, were declared dead on the spot pic.twitter.com/3FPemwjLCr — Njabulo Dlungele (@njabulodlungele) December 18, 2022

In the accident – 35 rescue teams arrived – 17 people were injured and almost 100 people had to be treated by rescue service workers. The beach was completely closed by the authorities.

The details of what happened are still unclear, but it is believed that the people drowned tragically when they were caught in an unusual wave while swimming.

– The Province of KwaZulu-Natal announced on its Facebook page.

Unpredictable weather

The head of the province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, called on all authorities to fully investigate the tragedy and asked the operator of the beach to take all safety measures to prevent similar or similar incidents from happening again.

He also asked people to follow safety rules during their visit and assess the unpredictable weather before going to the beach or sea.

Durban is a popular destination for South African and foreign holidaymakers, with the beaches overflowing with visitors during the holidays, he wrote. CNN.