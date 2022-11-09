Code – The Science – It’s Finally Revealed: Should You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast?

Everyone knows that you should brush your teeth at least twice a day, but it is no longer clear whether you should brush your teeth in the morning before or after eating. The The New York Times He asked the experts about the exact time.

Apoena de Aguiar Ribeiro, a pediatric dentist and microbiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, votes for brushing before eating because, she says, we have more bacteria in our mouths in the morning, and if we eat before brushing. With our teeth, we feed these microbes and swallow them. Well, no one misses it.

Carlos Gonzalez-Cabezas, MD and associate dean of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, completely agrees, because many people eat breakfast.

Carbohydrates (cereal, waffles, pancakes) feed unsavory bacteria in the mouth.

Brushing your teeth thoroughly before breakfast removes these microbes and prevents them from multiplying. If you don’t brush your teeth before breakfast, the bacteria will feast on breakfast, leaving acids that rub against your teeth. Teeth Enamel and our teeth are prone to decay.

According to Apoena de Aguiar Ribeiro, brushing stimulates the production of saliva, which strengthens the teeth and helps neutralize the acidity of the mouth. Fluoride-rich toothpastes fight acids. However, in this Carlos Gonzalez-Cabezas Can’t agree with him anymore, really

The fluoride in toothpaste is very effective throughout the day, but only if you don’t eat after brushing your teeth!

According to Carlos Gonzalez-Cabezas, although bacteria produce acids during breakfast, a short period of ten to fifteen minutes before eating really does not lead to harmful effects. He likes it after food Brush your teeth Vomits clean the mouth thoroughly of food residues.

If even the experts don’t agree, we can say that brushing your teeth at least twice a day is the most important thing, and considering the scientific arguments is really up to us or we have to decide our daily routine. Brush your teeth for the first time during the day.

(Cover photo: Tibor Ola / MTI)