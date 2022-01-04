Code – Science – Why is the textile mask against Omigron not enough?

Due to the prevalence of the new variant of Govit-19, doctors recommend wearing a dual mask or N95 mask. Due to the increasing number of infections due to the Omigron variant, doctors are asking people to give it up as they feel that the textile mask does not provide adequate protection against the virus. Instead, it is recommended to combine the tissue mask with surgical models or switch to stronger respirators – Writes A Wall Street Journal.

According to epidemiologists, single-layer textile masks, preferring comfort and style, can prevent large droplets carrying the virus, but are less capable of resisting small aerosols or particles carrying the virus. Before about exactly wearing a mask Here We wrote.

Performance of KN95 masks

KN95 masks have filter layers made of polypropylene, which effectively seals small particles. The extra layer provides greater protection against Covit-19 than tissue or surgical masks. The latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that people wear a multi-layer and tightly woven, tight-fitting and adjustable wire nose mask. N95 masks have a denser network of fibers than surgical or textile masks.

This tight mesh, as well as the electrical charge of the material, makes it very effective to catch large droplets and aerosols emitted by the wearer of these masks and prevents such particles from being inhaled. N95 masks, if fitted properly, can filter up to 95 percent of airborne particles.

Disposable mask under cloth

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, recommends N95 masks sold in the United States and KN95, KF94 and FFP2 masks sold in China, South Korea and Europe. If these are not available, he recommends a double mask – a multi-layer textile mask tightly over the surgical mask. Surgical masks are made of polypropylene, whose electrical charging properties prevent the virus. Other experts say that good quality surgical masks, when worn properly, provide protection but need more data on how effective Omigron can be.

Megan Srinivas, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, recommends the same masks available in baby sizes to parents preparing to send their child to school. If not available, recommend cost-effective, approved surgical masks.

We need to teach the public that masks of different qualities provide different protection.

Wearing a mask only works

According to Graham Snyder, director of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and Prevention, any quality mask provides an effective seal and properly worn protection to cover the nose and mouth. Dr. Snyder is concerned about the number of people in the community who do not wear any masks.

Wearing the mask works, point

He noted.

