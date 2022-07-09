Code – Science – Scientists Solve Earth’s Oldest Mystery

The prevailing theory in astrophysics and cosmochemistry is that Earth formed from silicate-grained iron oxide asteroids. Formed WHO. These are relatively small, simple rocks and minerals that formed in the early stages of the solar system. Independent.

According to Paolo Sozzi, a professor at the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich.

The problem with this theory is that their combination cannot explain the exact composition of Earth, which is much poorer than expected in volatile elements such as light, hydrogen and helium.

Researchers have put forward several ideas over the years to explain this, which suggest that the collisions of Earth-forming materials produced enormous amounts of heat and vaporized the lighter elements.

However, Earth’s isotopic composition says otherwise: the isotopes of a chemical element all have the same number of protons, but different numbers of neutrons. Isotopes with fewer neutrons are lighter, so they evaporate more easily. If the theory of vaporization by heating is correct, we would find that there are fewer of these light isotopes on Earth today than in the original Gord meteorite. But isotope measurements don’t show this.

Researchers now believe that the planets of the Solar System are formed by the accretion of small particles by their gravitational pull. As planetary germs They grew. These are heated enough to separate their metal core and rock shield. Planetary seeds formed in different regions around the Sun or at different times may have completely different chemical compositions.

The team ran simulations of thousands of planetary collisions to see if they could merge with planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. The simulations show that not only could the Earth have formed from a mixture of different planetary germs, but the Earth is statistically the same the planet A very likely outcome.

Through this, not only the formation of the Earth is clear, but also the explanation of the birth of other rocky planets will be revealed. With the new discovery, scientists will also be able to better understand how Mercury’s composition differs from other rocky planets. Or how rocky exoplanets can form from other stars.

