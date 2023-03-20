Code – Science – Leonardo da Vinci’s centuries-old secret comes to light

Leonardo da Vinci is considered to be the most educated man of all time and is known mainly for his paintings (eg. Last Supper, Mona Lisa) was known all over the world, but he excelled in other fields as well. Just as his appearance provokes great debate among scientists, some of his works still raise many questions.

His father, Piero da Vinci, was never in doubt, and it was known for certain that he was a Tuscan clerk, but there is more contentious information about the birthplace of his mother, Caterina di Mio Lippi. Until now, it was clear that she might have been a peasant woman, but information about how she came to be in Tuscany is scarce.

Carlo Ves, a professor at the University of Naples, recently published a book providedThe smile of Leonardo’s mother Caterina With the title, in which he tries to patch up the holes in the painter’s mother’s past. According to Weck, Leonardo da Vinci was only half Italian: his mother was a slave taken from the Caucasus.

Leonardo’s mother was a Circassian slave, taken from her home in the Caucasus Mountains and sold several times in Constantinople and then Venice before arriving in Florence.

said the professor.

Vecce’s findings are based on documents found in the city archives of Florence, among others, that Da Vinci’s parents met in Florence. Although some experts are critical of his findings, Vecce insists that he can back up his claims with evidence. For example, he found a note dated 1452, signed by the painter’s father, that served as a legal document to free Caterina, who was still a slave at the time. Interestingly, Leonardo da Vinci was also born in 1452.

Too good to be true?

The discovery was far-reaching, as it was previously believed that her mother was a Tuscan peasant woman, not a slave. According to Weck, the fate of Caterina di Meo Lippi may have had a great influence on the painter’s later works, which were characterized by an independent spirit. While some believe that Leonardo da Vinci was the child of a clerk and a slave is too good to be true, Dr. According to scientist Matthew Landrus, Weck’s findings are particularly intriguing because they bring us one step closer to knowing Katerina’s story.

As the historian Paolo Galluzzi explained, this research result is very conclusive, but a minimum of doubt must be added, because DNA testing cannot be done to reveal the whole truth.

Is it the devil’s curse?

Leonardo da Vinci was an illegitimate child born out of wedlock, so he didn’t even get a family name. On behalf of Da Vinci Meaning “from Vinci”. His full name, Leonardo de Ser Piero da Vinci, means: Leonardo, son of the notary Piero Vinci. The painter was left-handed, which at the time was called the devil’s curse. Also, it is believed that he may have been homosexual, which had serious consequences at the time: they were buried alive in Florence. At the age of 24, Ballymath was accused of homosexuality with three friends, but the charges were eventually dropped – and how well they did.

Da Vinci did not have a proper education. Instead, he became a student of the Florentine painter Verrocchio and proved to be very talented. Most people Last Supper And this Mona Lisa We know him for his paintings, but he is also famous for his study of Vitruvius. The latter is a sketch he liked to measure and analyze the proportions of the human body. He created sculptures and designed tanks and aircraft structures. He handled airplanes and helicopters for centuries before the first such vehicle took to the skies. He also made anatomical discoveries, including the optic nerve, which is directly connected to the brain.

Unfortunately, his notes only came to light two hundred years after his death because his student left them to gather dust in a closet.

