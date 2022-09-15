Code – Science – Good news for those who open the refrigerator at night, it is not a useful meal if it is not eaten in the evening

In relation to various weight loss methods – as in the treatment of a specific disease – occasional support or proves its worthlessness Research and studies.

It is often heard even in our immediate environment that someone no longer eats in the evenings in order to avoid weight gain or to promote weight loss, but this method is not sure to be the most effective solution.

According to a recent study, it doesn’t work if we eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper — meaning we skip dinner altogether or fit it less into our lifestyle.

A Scottish study revealed that by planning your meals in this way, you cannot get rid of unwanted kilos.

Timing of meals has no effect on weight loss

During the research, it was established how many calories the human metabolism burns in the morning or at any time of the day in the evening.

Despite this, a rich, big breakfast is by no means a disadvantage, but its only advantage is that our body is less hungry for the rest of the day, which may mean that we are less likely to start snacking obsessively later.

The In the journal Cell The published research examined the diets of 16 men and 14 women for four weeks.

Over the course of a month, all participants were given the same healthy diet, but half of the focus group consumed their daily calories at breakfast, while the other half ate the same at dinner. After two weeks, the groups were switched so that those who consumed more calories in the morning now ate them later in the day, and vice versa.

At the end of four weeks, researchers at the University of Aberdeen found that the time of day people consumed the most calories did not affect the amount of weight they lost, as all study participants lost the same amount. Weight at the time of study. It indicates how much energy the body burns in the morning and in the evening.

A hearty breakfast can be key

The study’s lead author, Professor Alexandra Johnstone, highlighted the importance of breakfast despite the results, with participants feeling better able to control their appetite on days when they ate a large breakfast. Because of this, they felt full throughout the day – so they ate less.

This invention is very useful in everyday life

Johnstone adds that when it comes to timing and diet, no diet is the same.

Figuring this out could be the future of food research, but it’s very difficult to determine. Weight loss is different for everyone, but calorie deficit is the only method that works for everyone

A calorie deficit occurs when a person consumes fewer calories than their body uses in a day. Everything we eat or drink adds calories to our body as food is digested and absorbed. The body uses these to maintain the proper functioning of organs such as breathing or heartbeat.

