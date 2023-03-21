Code – Science – An American millionaire was able to slow down aging

Johnson He founded his online payment company in 2007 in his thirties, stressed, depressed and overweight. He then sold his company for $800 million and decided to reinvent himself. Although the plan may sound crazy, the 45-year-old businessman is convinced of it.

Brian Johnson wakes up every morning at 5:00 a.m. and does sports for an hour as part of a workout that consists of twenty-five different exercises and high-intensity interval training three times a week. Then he drinks a green smoothie with creatine, cocoa flavonoids and collagen. His daily diet consists mainly of clean vegetables, nuts, seeds and berries. His 1,977-calorie diet consisted of no sugar, no salt, and only vegetarian foods. Sometimes he nibbles on a bit of dark chocolate, but only those that can come from regions of the world that are high in polyphenols.

He says Your project In the presentation video. There are also his supplements: he swallows more than a hundred pills in total, including lycopene for artery and skin health, yellow and black pepper for liver enzymes, and lithium for the brain. But he feeds himself melatonin, hyaluronic acid, amino acids and testosterone patches.

Every minute of her day is meticulously worked out: tea tree oil rinses after brushing, antioxidant tooth gel, seven different skin care creams, once-a-week acid peels, laser treatments and hours of sports activity. He goes to bed at 9:30 p.m. every night after wearing blue light blocking glasses for two hours. His room is completely dark, and according to protocol, he must sleep alone.

A team of 30 doctors use laser, ultrasound, MRI and blood tests to check if rejuvenation is successful. Every part of your body is carefully examined and analyzed, which is not a cheap investment, at 2 million dollars a year. But Johnson gave his organization and his money to science.

I work with athletes and Hollywood stars, but no one pushes the boundaries like Brian

– enthused Jeff Toole, one of the team’s doctors. According to him, the discipline paid off: all of Johnson’s measured data improved, he was already able to reverse five years of his age within the framework of the program, and the speed of aging decreased by 25 percent.

His lungs are the size of an 18-year-old, his heart is that of a 37-year-old, and his skin is healthy Smooth and shiny, like a twenty-year-old. All seventy organs showed signs of rejuvenation!

The scientists said: The project is not for its own sake, and after developing a proper protocol, they will make it available to anyone.

But everyone can already use the basic practice: eating more vegetables and fruits, enough peaceful sleep, ignoring harmful behaviors (smoking, alcohol).

An expert in anti-aging medicine, Dr. Gerard Persant says that proper nutrition, regular exercise, and consumption of metabolism-boosting foods can actually slow down our aging process. In addition to nutrition, exercise or hormones, Percent considers regenerative medicine and cell therapies to be key anti-aging components. He said that with the help of these, one can live up to 120 years with good health.

(Cover image: Brian Johnson. Photo: Wikipedia)