Code red in Italy, 48 degrees expected in Sicily

Another unusual heat wave hit the whole of Italy on Saturday, which meteorologists named Charon after the underworld boatman of ancient Greek mythology. A highly emissive corona from the previously reported anticyclone Cerberus will engulf southern Europe.

Fifteen cities and their regions have issued a high red heat warning: Cagliari in Sardinia, Messina and Catania in Sicily, Bari in Puglia, Campobasso in Molise, Rome and surrounding Viterbo, Latina, Frosinone, Rieti and Civitavecchia, Florence and Bologna. Perugia and Pescara on the Adriatic. From Sunday, Palermo in Sicily will join.

We are the first victims of the sun

A 48-year-old man died on the coast road between Cagliari and Villasimius in Sardinia. The cyclist was cycling among the snakes with his companions. The doctors who arrived at the scene could not save his life and his heart might have stopped due to the early morning heat. A red alert is in effect on the island, as in many parts of Italy, due to extremely high temperatures.

This summer’s new heat wave brings warm air from Africa. According to forecasts, the temperature in mid-July may be 12 degrees Celsius above the normal average temperature. The heat wave will continue throughout next week and may be accompanied by sudden tropical showers.

Temperatures of 41 to 43 degrees are expected in Tuscany and Lazio in central Italy. The temperature in the capital will be 43 degrees on Tuesday, but the thermometer will not dip below 38 degrees before or after that. In Rome, last July’s temperature was 40.7 degrees, the previous high was 40.5 degrees, set in 2007.

A man cools off in a city well in Rome – Photo: Andrea Roncini / Nurfoto

It will be very hot in the islands of Sardinia and Sicily with a temperature of 48 degrees. In Sardinia, 48.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in August 2021.

As we wrote, the heat wave is affecting much of Europe. Countries like Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey are hotter.

Due to the heat expected in Hungary, the Interior Ministry ordered a red code from Saturday morning to 8 pm Wednesday.