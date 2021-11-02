Code – Overseas – Corona Virus in the World – Code News Summary for Tuesday

In the United States, coronavirus vaccination is mandatory for members of the armed forces, but it is not yet decided what will happen to those who are not vaccinated.

U.S. Army Officer Brigadier General Darren Cox said He said: I want to make sure players follow the rules and get vaccinated. Those who do not want to do so should continue to be punished for “refusing to carry out an order”.

Exemptions from compulsory vaccination for religious, medical or administrative reasons will be at the discretion of the Commander-in-Chief and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Air Force experts are already scheduled to vaccinate against the corona virus today, and they must be fully vaccinated by Tuesday. Those serving in the Navy and Ground Forces are given more time than this, and they are required to do so in late November and mid-December, respectively.

Incidentally, members of the U.S. Armed Forces already have to give a total of 17 different vaccines from time to time, with different penalties for refusing to be vaccinated. According to a recent study, the majority of athletes have already been vaccinated against the corona virus (s), and about 5 percent have failed to do so.