Code – Foreign – This Russian retaliatory nuclear weapon can wipe cities off the face of the earth

Russia has produced the first series of Poseidon nuclear super-torpedoes designed to be deployed on the Belgorod submarine, TASZSZ reported on Monday, citing an unidentified defense source.

US and Russian officials have described the torpedoes as a new type of revenge weapon.

Making coastal cities uninhabitable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced the missile, known as the Poseidon, in 2018, a new type of strategic nuclear weapon with its own nuclear power source, Reuters reported.

Poseidon

Poseidon, formerly Russian codenamed Status-6, is a nuclear-powered, unmanned underwater super-torpedo developed by the Rubin Design Bureau, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Poseidon is one of the six new Russians As a strategic weaponPresented by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 1, 2018. He then requestedDeveloped against a wide range of targets, the weapon cannot be intercepted, is also suitable for carrying nuclear warheads, and works at greater depths, where it can move at higher speeds than fast ships and torpedoes currently in use. .

Poseidon torpedoes are said to be capable of triggering tidal waves of radiation that render coastal cities uninhabitable. Few confirmed details are publicly available about the Poseidon, known as a cross between a nuclear submarine-launched torpedo and a drone.

The Belgorod submarines They can simultaneously carry four Poseidon torpedoes, the total weight of which can reach 400 megatons. The Pentagon estimates that Poseidon’s top speed without the supercavitation option is about 56 knots (104 kilometers per hour). Other information Reaches a speed of 100 knots. Its diameter is 1.6-2 meters and its length is 24 meters.

