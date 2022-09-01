CODE – FOREIGN – Here’s a brand new Russian super tank that the Russian military doesn’t even need

The T-14 Armata tank has been developed since 2012 In 2016, still as a super tank Reported in the press, even Western experts at the time feared that the new Russian tank would be able to beat its NATO rivals (such as the M1 Abrams, Challenger 2 or Leopard 2 tanks).

First is the weapon of war Tested in Syria In severe combat conditions, then it was already used in the war in Ukraine. Compared to this, the Business Insider According to him it looks like it

Now, in the middle of the war, the Russian army does not need a tank.

Russia originally ordered 2,300 Armata and plans to buy them all from the manufacturer by 2020 (at a price equivalent to about $4 million each). In comparison, they were able to buy only 132 units until 2020, and they extended the deadline until 2025, until 2025, they will buy the remaining 2168 tanks (the Russian army has already started to modernize the tanks already in use.

According to Business Insider, in one of the Russian military magazines, A V.P.KIn the previous article, all this was justified

The tank was held “hostage” by the new technologies used in it

As it turned out to be too expensive, the Ministry of Defense had to slow down the purchase of Armadas.

They will push it on foreign buyers

Meanwhile, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is now working to secure orders for the expensive tank from foreign buyers, Business Insider reported. Among other things, they did the same at the international military technology forum called Army 2022, where interested parties can see the presentation of this tank.

In 2021, in an earlier presentation, Rosoboronexport announced that six countries were interested in T-14s.

It is not known if other countries have since signed up to the expensive tank.

However, it is certain that the Russian army will need more tanks from the arsenal Already in II. WWII tanks were also found In the war in Ukraine.

According to Business Insider, the Ukrainians have already announced that production of the Armadas has slowed due to Western sanctions, as they will also need electronics that cannot be made in Russia. According to the paper, it was not possible to confirm whether this was actually true from an independent source (although it is certain that Western technology was found in some Russian equipment used in the war in Ukraine).

(Cover Image: Russian Armata T-14 armored fighting vehicles during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2015. Photo: MTI/EPA/Yuri Kochetkov)